‘Yellowstone’ star teases 'familiar faces' in Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Y: Marshals’ spin-off: 'That's not...'

Luke Grimes teases upcoming 'Yellowstone' spin-off centering his character, while also featuring 'familiar faces'.

Luke Grimes had no hopes that his ‘Yellowstone’ character would return after the show wrapped with its fifth and final season. But fans will be thrilled as they'll get to see more of Grimes in his Cowboy element as creator Taylor Sheridan is developing another spin-off centering on his character. CBS announced that ‘Y: Marshals’ will explore Kayce Dutton’s (Grimes) storyline after the events of ‘Yellowstone.’ In an interview with People magazine, the actor revealed that he only had one question in mind after the spin-off was announced: “Where do you go from there?”

Grimes’ character had a neutral ending with no scope of potential arc, so this renewal left the actor confused. Since the ‘Yellowstone’ universe is massive and full of possibilities, Kayce Dutton will return and hop on a new adventure. The actor also teased that the fans can expect some new and old faces in the spin-off. The network hasn’t confirmed which original cast members will return, so this is a major hint for the fans. “There's going to be some familiar faces, but there's going to be a lot of new faces too, so we'll see how that all feels,” Grimes said. According to the official synopsis, the spin-off will follow Kayce, who left the ‘Yellowstone’ ranch behind him.

He goes to join “an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana.” He must balance his new job and teammates with his family. Simultaneously, he must handle the 'psychological cost' that comes “serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.” Although more details on the show haven’t been revealed, Grimes has promised a cool story for his character. He revealed that the makers aim to make the story real, interesting, and believable. “If it was just like, 'Well, he's happy' — we're just going to watch him be happy? That's not very cool,” he added. Grimes further teases that the pitch he received has promise and seemed 'interesting'. So much so that it instantly got the actor on board. He believes that the audience will be 'roped in' like him when they watch the show.

‘Y: Marshals’ was the second spin-off announced by the network following the mothership show’s conclusion. Another untitled spin-off will shift the focus to Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton, a beloved ‘Yellowstone’ power couple. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hauser admitted that he’s 'excited' about the same.

“I can’t wait to see what they come up with,” he gushed. From working with an ensemble cast in ‘Yellowstone’ to working with one castmate was a drastic change for Hauser. “Not having the cast around certainly [is hard]. Forrie J. Smith [who played Lloyd] has become such a great friend of mine that to think that my right-hand guy wouldn’t be there [is hard],” he told the outlet. However, Hauser assured the fans that he and Reilly are focused on telling Rip and Beth’s story as beautifully as possible. Rip and Beth's spin-off is rumored to be released in the fall of 2025.