Kayce Dutton finally gets his moment, and it’s exactly what 'Yellowstone' Season 5 needed

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Following the lackluster first two episodes, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 has finally picked up with the startling twist as Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) bids farewell to the beloved series. With just three episodes left until its highly anticipated finale, the unexpected twist has reignited viewers' interest in the drama series.

Not only that, but Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), who has often taken a backseat throughout the series, is now preparing to confront the killers of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). With the stakes higher than ever, Kayce's actions in the latest episode hint at an impending storm that will ultimately reshape the future of the Dutton legacy.

Kayce Dutton confronts Jamie Dutton in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 11

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton in 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

With John gone, things have changed drastically, and, finally, we are witnessing Kayce taking charge in 'Yellowstone' Season 5. Now, Kayce not only has the responsibility of managing the ranch but is also driven by a quest for vengeance against the killers of his father. While Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is confident that it was Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) who killed their father, Kayce is taking things slow and asks for help from one of his old Navy colleagues.

All hell broke loose in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 11 when Kayce takes charge and, in true Dutton fashion, gets the toxicology report of John, which revives the murder case. Furthermore, he also confronts Jamie about his part in the death of their father. Jamie, staying true to himself, delivers a monologue, emphasizing that there is no justification for him to kill John. While Kayce lets him go away, he swears that he will punish him if he is involved in the murder conspiracy.

Kayce Dutton takes charge in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Kevin Costner and Luke Grimes in 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

Kayce stands out as the black sheep of the Dutton family, whose character is mostly seen in the background, away from the Dutton chaos and living his life with his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and son Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill). One of my biggest complaints with the creators of 'Yellowstone' is the missed opportunity to explore Kayce's background as a US Navy SEAL, as it could have solidified Kayce as a character with a deeper sense of purpose and identity. If you are following the story from the start, you must be aware of how brutal Kayce can be, but, sadly, the series failed to realize his full potential.

Not only that but for most of the series, Kayce is seen tangled in his personal life, where his martial woes with Monica take center stage, rendering a proper character development. However, with his latest actions, we can expect a new version of Kayce, who is much more than just a lover boy, circling his wife and having ominous visions. I'm sure that with the latest developments, Kayce will not only step up to confront the enemies of his family but will also embrace and continue the Dutton legacy.

Fans anticipated major action from Kayce Dutton in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

As soon as 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 11 made its debut, fans shared their two cents on Kayce's actions on X.

One fan wrote, "One thing is certain about is that Kayce Dutton is gonna massacre everyone that was involved. He's gonna be a one man wrecking crew." Another said, "Kayce Dutton bossed that episode."

One thing is certain about is that Kayce Dutton is gonna massacre everyone that was involved. He's gonna be a one man wrecking crew #Yellowstone — Occam's Razor (@zaps_07) November 25, 2024

Kayce Dutton bossed that episode🔥. #YellowstoneTV — BenTee (@bensonbent) November 25, 2024

Another fan added, "Kayce Dutton stole this episode." One fan said, "Kayce Dutton’s not f****n around."

Kayce Dutton stole this episode 😍😍 — Tessa (@tessahoney_) November 25, 2024

An enthusiastic fan shared, "Is it me or is Kayce now behaving like John Dutton? amazing."

is it me or is Kayce now behaving like John Dutton? amazing #YellowstoneTV — champagne (@bubblesatsunset) November 25, 2024

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer

