Leonardo DiCaprio may take on the iconic role of Bela Lugosi in an upcoming biopic—here’s what we know

Leonardo DiCaprio is all set to breathe life into another biopic! Rumor mills are rife with the buzz that the Oscar winner is developing a biopic on the Hungarian-American Bela Lugosi. Renowned for his iconic portrayal of Count Dracula in the 1931 film 'Dracula,' Lugosi's life was anything but ordinary. Despite being one of the most beloved actors, Lugosi struggled to disentangle himself from his iconic vampire character, which even inadvertently caused upheaval in his personal life.

Reportedly, Appian Way Productions, led by DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson, is partnering with producers Alex Cutler and Darryl Marshak to develop a Universal Pictures biopic of Lugosi. Written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, the project is still in early stages and will focus on a younger Lugosi, chronicling his immigration from Hungary, rise to stardom as 'Dracula,' and his decline after turning down the role of Frankenstein, which went to Boris Karloff, as per Deadline.

The project was pitched to Universal around two years ago and has been in development since. Appian Way's Davisson, Michael Hampton, and DiCaprio will produce the biopic. Industry veterans and cousins Alex Cutler and Darryl Marshak, who have long aspired to make a Lugosi film, are producing; Marshak has previously worked with DiCaprio early in their careers. Appian Way recently produced Martin Scorsese's Oscar-nominated 'Killers of the Flower Moon' starring DiCaprio, along with 'The Featherweight' and 'Queen of Bones.'

On the work front, DiCaprio was recently seen in Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another,' which has grossed over $138 million worldwide. He is also reportedly circling 'Heat 2' with Michael Mann and in talks to star opposite Jennifer Lawrence in Scorsese's upcoming Apple project, 'What Happens at Night,' which is based on a Peter Cameron novel.

