Jennifer Lawrence reveals how she got through her most 'vulnerable' intimate scene ever: "I called..."

Acting may seem like a glamorous profession, but behind the scenes sometimes things can be difficult, especially while filming intimate scenes. Known for her magnetic screen presence, Jennifer Lawrence once opened up about how she prepared for the most 'awkward' intimate scene of her career and won hearts with her unfiltered honesty.

Lawrence opened up about the guilt and anxiety she faced while filming her first simulated sex scene with Chris Pratt in the 2016 movie 'Passengers.' In the 2015 Hollywood Reporter actress roundtable, the actress shared that she needed to 'drink' to prepare for the 'really bizarre' experience, as per The Mirror. "I got really, really drunk," she admitted, adding that she was so intoxicated she couldn’t recall the details afterward. She added, "That led to more anxiety when I got home because I was like, 'What have I done? I don’t know.'"

The guilt was further heightened by the fact that Pratt was married to Anna Faris at the time, as Lawrence shared, "It was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach." The diva revealed that this prompted her to call up her mother. "So I called my mom, and I was like, 'Will you just tell me it's OK?' It was just very vulnerable. And you don't know what's too much. You want to do it real; you want everything to be real, but then... That was the most vulnerable I've ever been."

Actress Jennifer Lawrence and actor Chris Pratt pose at the photo call for Columbia Pictures 'Passengers' at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on December 9, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff )

Meanwhile, her co-star Pratt was also grappling with the pressure behind the scenes. In a chat with The Telegraph, the actor shared how he also took to alcohol to deal with the awkwardness. He said, "I don't know if it was like that [being drunk]. But look, actors aren't like pilots, operating equipment— and sometimes doing love scenes can be awkward."

The 'Zero Dark Thirty' actor further revealed, "I've done a simulated sex scene before, so it was less weird for me, but for Jen, it was the first time she'd ever done anything like that." Pratt spilled that it was director Morten Tyldum who had suggested a glass of wine to ease the tension. Prat recalled, "So Morton said, 'Do you want to have a glass of wine?' Because just like in real life, it takes the edge off a bit. And I imbibed as well. And, well, if that's what it takes to get comfortable, why not?"

This is not the first time when Lawrence's co-star has complained about the awkwardness while filming the intimate scenes with her. Her 'The Hunger Games' co-star Liam Hemsworth once admitted kissing the actress was ‘disgusting’ and ‘awkward.’ As per UNILAD, during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in 2014, the actor shared, "Any time I had to kiss Jennifer was pretty uncomfortable," despite their close friendship. Hemsworth revealed that Lawrence would intentionally eat foods like garlic or tuna before their scenes and then tease him by saying, "I didn’t brush my teeth." Laughing about the experience, he added, "I’d be like, ‘Great, I can’t wait to get in there and taste it.’"