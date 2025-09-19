‘Reminders of Him’ movie gets new release update, but it’s not what Colleen Hoover readers hoped for

Universal Pictures has shaken up its upcoming slate, adjusting the release date for one of its most highly awaited romantic dramas. The studio announced that the feature film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel ‘Reminders of Him’ will no longer premiere on February 5, 2026, as initially planned. Instead, the movie will now open in theaters on March 13, 2026, as per Cinema Express. The new date was originally reserved for an untitled Blumhouse production, which has been repositioned to take the earlier February slot, according to Deadline. This repositions ‘Reminders of Him’ into a springtime release frame.

Perhaps, Universal believes it offers stronger box office potential and less competition from other studio tentpoles launching around Valentine’s Day. ‘Reminders of Him’ is the second Colleen Hoover novel to receive the big-screen treatment following ‘It Ends With Us,’ which proved there is enormous demand for adaptations of Hoover’s emotionally charged stories. First published in 2022, the book quickly became a New York Times No. 1 bestseller, selling over six million copies worldwide. The story centers on Kenna Rowan, a young woman who has just completed a five-year prison sentence after a devastating accident upended her life.

She’s determined to reconcile with her daughter, whom she hasn’t seen since her incarceration. Kenna returns to her hometown only to find the community unwilling to forgive her past. The guardianship of her daughter rests with Patrick Landry (played by Bradley Whitford) and his wife Grace (Lauren Graham), the grieving parents of Kenna’s late boyfriend. Kenna’s only ally becomes Ledger Ward, a local bar owner portrayed by Tyriq Withers. As trust begins to build between them, their bond develops into a complicated romance. The lead role of Kenna will be played by Maika Monroe, known for her performance in the psychological horror 'Longlegs.'

Monroe’s casting has already drawn attention, with fans eager to see her bring Hoover’s troubled but resilient protagonist to life. Apart from Withers and Monroe, the supporting cast features a mix of established names and rising talent. They include Scotty Landry, Rudy Pankow, and Nicholas Duvernay. Whitford and Graham bring dramatic weight as the guardians whose mistrust of Kenna fuels much of the emotional tension in the story. The film is directed by Vanessa Caswill. The screenplay was co-written by Hoover herself alongside producer Lauren Levine, ensuring that the adaptation closely reflects the emotional beats of the original novel.

The project is produced by Hoover and Levine under their Heartbones Entertainment banner, with Gina Matthews of Little Engine Productions also on board. Robin Fisichella is attached as executive producer. Meanwhile, the adaptation of ‘Reminders of Him’ marks just one piece of a larger trend. Hoover’s books are quickly becoming a cinematic universe of their own. Following the success of ‘It Ends With Us,’ additional adaptations of 'Verity' and 'Regretting You' are already in development. Backed by a strong cast, a director known for intimate storytelling, and the active involvement of Hoover herself, the film carries high expectations. For millions of fans of the novel, the big question remains whether the adaptation can capture the raw emotion and complexity that made the book such a runaway hit.