How many times has Katie Ginella been sued? 'RHOC' newbie's legal woes intensify with $100K lawsuit

'RHOC' newbie Katie Ginella was charged with making a false complaint to the police, which led to a wrongful arrest in 2016

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: Fans of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' are excited to welcome Katie Ginella as the newest cast member. In her first year as a Bravo star, she has already taken on Gina Kirschenheiter and faced off against Heather Dubrow.

Viewers have learned that the former professional golfer went through a contentious divorce from her first spouse and was involved in a custody dispute. However, it seems Katie has experience dealing with legal matters beyond her past personal disputes. It was recently discovered that she was involved in another litigation. Here’s what we know.

'RHOC' Season 18 newcomer Katie Ginella has found herself involved in multiple lawsuits over the years

'RHOC' newbie Katie Ginella caused wrongful arrest for a man

According to a report by In Touch, in March 2016, a man by the name of Sidnei Silva sued Katie. According to the records, Katie was accused of calling the police to report a false crime, which led to a wrongful arrest. Sidnei filed multiple lawsuits in response to the accusations. In his complaint, Sidnei claimed that on April 12, 2015, he was involved in a confrontation with the 'RHOC' star while driving.

Sidnei stated that she "parked her vehicle behind" his work van outside his residence, having followed him there. According to the court records, "Katie exited her vehicle and confronted Sidnei aggressively." At that moment, Sidnei claimed he was trying "to protect himself" by taking out his phone to record Katie's actions.

Sidnei stated that Katie told the operator she was being prevented from leaving the scene. The plaintiff claimed that he could not prevent Katie from returning to her car and driving away. Sidnei also mentioned that the altercation had deeply upset him.

'RHOC' star Katie Ginella was involved in an incident that led to a man's wrongful arrest in 2016

'RHOC' newbie Katie Ginella named 'primary aggressor' in latest lawsuit

Court records further describe the situation, stating that, "Katie again communicated to them that Sidnei had blocked her path and prevented her from getting inside her vehicle and leaving," when the police arrived, minutes later. The records also stated, "The police initially arrested Sidnei for false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving" in response to Katie's claims. "The police determined that Katie was the primary aggressor and that her allegations against Sidnei were false," following a comprehensive investigation.

In the document, Sidnei states that "as a result of the investigation initiated by Katie’s call and her subsequent false allegations, was thrown to the ground, injured and arrested." Sidnei stated that he had no choice but to hire legal counsel and contest the accusations, which were eventually dropped. According to court records, he had to pay $12,625 in legal expenses to represent himself. Now, Sidnei is seeking to have the Bravo star cover these legal costs.

In addition, Sidnei charged Katie with defamation and requested damages exceeding $100,000. The publication noted that, according to the court docket, Katie had never responded to the matter. A $112,945.00 default judgment was entered in 2018. Sidnei's actions extended beyond suing Katie, he also decided to sue the law enforcement official involved in his arrest in a separate lawsuit.

The court filings revealed the underlying facts that initially motivated Katie to follow Sidnei home. Sidnei allegedly saw Katie texting while driving with multiple children in the vehicle as he was heading home.

Sidnei disclosed in the documents that his brother had been killed by a texting motorist eight years earlier. In response to seeing Katie texting while driving, Sidnei shook his head at her in disapproval. This gesture led Katie to follow him to his house. "Katie parked behind Silva, got out of her car, leaving the children inside, and screamed at him," the complaint stated.

"Confused by the woman’s behavior — after all, she was the one who had endangered the public and the children in her car by texting while driving — Silva began recording the event with his cell phone," the complaint added. He did, however, consent to the case's dismissal in 2018.

'RHOC' Season 18 newbie Katie Ginella sued for $100K

'RHOC' newbie Katie Ginella was in a nasty custody battle with her ex-husband

Over the years, Katie has faced several legal battles. In 2018, she was involved in a custody dispute with her ex-husband, Andrew Sundseth, regarding child support and custody arrangements. According to court papers, the 'RHOC' star and her ex-husband resolved their divorce in 2016, but the process was not without difficulty.

The former couple has three children: Max, Gavin, and Kaili. According to court records, Andrew was awarded primary legal and physical custody of the children, as well as the final say on major decisions. Katie was granted visitation rights to see all three children. As with many divorces, both parties agreed not to make disparaging remarks about each other in front of their children.

According to the agreement, Andrew's gross monthly income was $6,995, while Katie's was $3,750. Katie was required to pay Andrew $1,220 in child support and maintain a $500,000 life insurance policy. Andrew and Katie also waived their entitlement to spousal support. Both parties were allowed to keep their personal belongings, such as jewelry and clothing. Andrew received a 2006 Scion XB and a 2003 Acura MDX.

The former golf reporter agreed to pay off her college loans and a Verizon bill in exchange for Andrew receiving a property in Marietta, Georgia. As if that wasn’t enough, Katie also gave her ex-husband $5,000 to cover his legal expenses. For the most part, it seemed that the two had resolved their differences and moved on with their lives.

However, in 2018, the 'RHOC' star filed a petition to change custody, including parenting time and the present child support agreement. Katie alleged that Andrew was exposing their three children to emotional abuse, "including telling the male children that they are bastards" and "idiots." According to the filing, Katie also alleged that Andrew had referred to their then-14-year-old daughter as a "bitch, disgrace, and embarrassment."Additionally, she expressed concerns about Andrew's after-school routine.

In her petition, Katie stated that her two boys spent "home alone for two hours 2–3 days per week after school." Katie requested primary physical and legal custody of their children, as well as the termination of her child support obligation. Her ex-husband immediately launched a countersuit against Katie, but the records were sealed. However, the source did acquire Katie's response to the countersuit, which indicates that Andrew accused her of neglecting to pay child support.

In March 2019, Andrew and Katie agreed to a consent agreement for custody and support. Both opted to end child support. The 'RHOC' star was designated the primary caregiver for their daughter, while Andrew was named the custodial parent of their sons.

In June, Katie went to court requesting that the judge hold Andrew in contempt. She accused him of refusing to sign the necessary school documentation. The documents in question were required for their daughter’s enrollment at her new school in Florida. Katie and Andrew chose not to pursue the matter further, and it was dismissed in March 2023.

'RHOC' Season 18 newcomer Katie Ginella was previously embroiled in a custody battle with her ex-husband, Andrew Sundseth

'RHOC' newbie Katie Ginella sued for $5 million over claimed 'stolen' business ideas

In July 2024, Chad Rusky sued Katie and her business partners over the golf-shaped tee glasses used for Tee Shots. Katie has denied any allegations of stealing the concept. A $5 million lawsuit has been filed against 'RHOC' newbie Katie regarding her golf company. Chad Ruskey sued Katie, Tee Shots, her business partners, and the corporation in July over the golf-shaped shot glasses.

In documents acquired by Us Weekly, Chad charged the reality star's business partners with fraud and claimed that Katie and her colleagues had broken an implicit contract. He also demanded that her coworkers give up all the company's income. The "unique idea" of the "Golf Shot," a "shot of alcohol contained in a golf ball-shaped" shot glass, was credited to Chad in the documentation. According to the records, he filed a patent application for the invention, originally named Tee Shots and Golf Shot.

It is reported that during negotiations, George and Dolores Salman, Katie's business partners, agreed to collaborate with Chad. In 2023, Chad secured a domain, created social media accounts, advanced the design, and provided updates on the project. Chad is now claiming that Katie's business associates are plotting behind his back to obtain the Tee Shots trademark. In the complaint, Chad asked for an injunction to stop Katie and her business partners from selling their goods.

An attorney representing Katie and her business partners released a statement in response to the lawsuit. “Katie Ginella, along with Dolores and George Salman, have not been served with any lawsuit by Chad Ruskey against them at this time. Ms Ginella and the Salmans were previously contacted by Mr Ruskey’s attorney about claims of being in breach of a partnership to develop a golf-ball shot glass business, and they denied having any business ties or arrangements with Mr Ruskey,” Daniel Do-Khanh said to In Touch on August 13.

The statement further reads, “Mr Ruskey’s claim to a unique idea of a golf-ball shot glass is unfounded. Ms Ginella, in particular, has had zero dealings or prior contact with Mr Ruskey, and will vigorously defend against being frivolously named in the lawsuit.”

'RHOC' Season 18 newcomer Katie Ginella and her business partners are facing a $5 million lawsuit

