Jenn Tran wants this 'Golden Bachelorette' alum to team up with Sasha Farber on 'Dancing With the Stars'

"Joan Vassos should go on Dancing With Stars. I love that woman," Jenn Tran shared in an interview.

Former 'Bachelorette' Jenn Tran would like to see her 'DWTS' dance partner, Sasha Farber, pair up with another 'Bachelor' star. During an interview with US Weekly at an event to celebrate her partnership with Clorox Scentiva, Tran was asked to share the name of a 'Bachelor' celebrity that she would love Farber to partner with. At that point in time, Tran mentioned that the 'Golden Bachelorette' alum Joan Vassos should compete on the ABC dance competition. "Joan Vassos should go on Dancing With the Stars. I love that woman. She’s actually the sweetest and the greatest, and I think she would enjoy it,” Jenn said at that time.

When Tran was questioned whether Vassos and Farber would be a good match on the dance floor, she responded, "Absolutely." Tran and Farber were paired up on Season 33 of 'Dancing With The Stars,' which aired in 2024. The duo finished in seventh place after facing elimination during the seventh week. Throughout their time on the show, the dazzling duo sparked romance rumors.

Soon after, Tran also shed light on the past year and described the last 365 days as “nothing that I could have ever imagined.” Tran also spoke about her journey on 'The Bachelorette' by saying, "I think you go into [The Bachelorette] thinking, ‘This is gonna happen, that’s gonna happen.’ And nothing happened that I thought was actually gonna happen. Instead, better things happened, and I’ve been just so surprised. I constantly am, and I’m just so grateful. The past year, I’ve really felt a lot of gratitude for what it has brought me.”

In the same interview, Tran revealed her 'highest high' and mentioned that it saw the light of day the first time she stepped onto the 'Dancing With The Stars' ballroom. "That very first rehearsal was when I was really like, ‘Holy s***. I’m on Dancing With the Stars.’ That show has been a lifetime goal of mine — a delusional goal, or so I thought," Tran shared. On the other hand, Tran referred to the finale of 'The Bachelorette' Season 12 as her 'low point.'

During the finale, the fans watched Tran relive her proposal with her then-fiancé, Devin Strader, despite the fact that he pulled the plug on their romance once the cameras stopped rolling. “I think everybody saw my lowest of lows, and that’s OK. I’m glad I got to share it with the world," Tran told the media outlet. Since her time on 'DWTS,' Tran has now returned to PA school. While having a chat with People magazine in March 2025, Tran shared, “I actually just went back to P.A. school a couple weeks ago."

Tran further added, “I now live in Miami — just moved back; saw my first few patients the other day back in the hospital. I’m very excited. It’s been incredible.” When Tran was asked if her patients recognized her, she replied, "It is kind of weird; surprisingly, no. I was actually really nervous about that, because I was like, ‘Oh, what is that gonna be like, and how is that gonna affect the provider-patient relationship.’ But the hospitals that I’ve been working at, a lot of them haven’t seen The Bachelor or Bachelorette or Dancing with the Stars. It’s a safe space."