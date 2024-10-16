Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong 'robbed' as 'DWTS' judges give bizarre verdict

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong did not receive the recognition they deserved in 'DWTS' Season 33, Episode 5

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: During the fifth episode of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33, titled 'Dedication Night', Chandler Kinney and her dancing partner Brandon Armstrong, paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother, Taryn Kinney. The American actress and her dancing pro performed a Contemporary routine to the hit song 'I Hope You Dance' by Lee Ann Womack. Their performance was stunning, showcasing a series of flawless moves.

At the end of her act, Chandler received a score of 8 from all the judges including Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and guest judge Mark Ballas, bringing her total score to 32. Chandler's latest performance was one of her best and deserved a 9 instead of 8. It seemed that the judges underscored both Chandler and her partner, Brandon, on the hit ABC dance show. Some of the other participants who received scores of 8 did not deliver the same fluid leaps and turns, yet achieved the same ratings, which seems unfair. Without a doubt, Chandler and Brandon deserved a score higher than 8, as they put on a spectacular performance for the audience.

Chandler Kinney and her dancing partner Brandon Armstrong performed contemporary on 'DWTS' Season 33 Episode 5 (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

'DWTS' Season 33 judges feel Chandler Kinney should 'dig deeper'

Following her dance performance, the esteemed judging panel gave their feedback to Chandler and her partner Brandon. Judge Derek Hough expressed his admiration for the beautiful routine and appreciated Chandler's gorgeous arm extensions but pointed out a slight error in the lift and some lack of synchronization in the side-by-side movements.

On the other hand, Mark Ballas praised Chandler's performance, finding it enjoyable despite some mistakes. He encouraged her to push her limits. Bruno Tonioli referred to the performance as "ethereal and lyrical." Carrie Ann Inaba dubbed Chandler "a talented dancer with spectacular lines". She also expressed that, at this stage of the competition, she wants Chandler to explore greater depth in her performance.

'DWTS' Season 33 judges gave their feedback to Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Who is 'DWTS' star Chandler Kinney's mother?

'DWTS' Season 33 contestant Chandler Kinney who is well known for performances in 'Zombies' and 'Pretty Little Liars' shares a special bond with her mother, Taryn Kinney, who is a producer, strategist, and writer by profession.

Speaking of Taryn's educational background she went to Waynesville High School before attending Antioch University Santa Barabara and the University of Missouri-Columbia. Taryn is also a philanthropist. She and her daughter, Chandler, are the co-founders of an organization called Chandler's Friends, which provides support to disadvantaged youth.