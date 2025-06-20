Is ‘Landman’ season 2 already in trouble — or can Jon Hamm’s replacements actually carry the story?

Season two is all set to spotlight to major characters. Cami Miller, played by Demi Moore and Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton.

'Landman' fan mourned the cinematic ending where Jon Hamm's character, Monty Miller, bid adieu to the series with a tragic hospital death after facing complications from open heart surgery. On April 30, the series announced a new cast member joining season 2 via Instagram. "Welcome to the patch, Sam Elliott! See you on Season 2 of Landman. (But if you can’t wait, now’s the perfect time to rewatch #1883TV!)" the caption read.

Confirming his exit from the series, Hamm told The Hollywood Reporter, "Those kinds of scenes are particularly difficult because you’re on your way out, basically, and that’s not fun. But honestly, being with the caliber of actors that I was with, Demi Moore and Billy Bob and everybody involved, it was just truly outstanding. You go, 'This is a spectacular group of people,' and I just can’t imagine it being any more exciting or fun." On the other hand, fans seemed super thrilled about Elliot coming into the scene. "Yeah, that seems about right. Surprised he wasn’t in it already, I assume a cowboy hat will be involved?" a Reddit user gushed about the casting news.

"Sam Elliot in a western/blue-collar environment? First time for everything," a fan reacted. "This will be interesting. Change of pace for Elliot, not known for western-themed roles," an online user chimed in. As per ScreenRant, the success of Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton, in his role as the new interim CEO of M-Tex, Monty's oil company—a role he was hesitant to accept—will now determine the plot of season two. The series will also spotlight another major character, Cami Miller, played by Moore. While speaking with the famed publication, Hamm subtly teased that big things are planned for Moore, and her story will probably stem from taking revenge during the second season. "You’ll get a grudge from things like that, for sure; you’ll hold a real grudge. I think that’s probably going to be what happens for her, but I’m not the guy who writes this."

When asked about Billy Bob Thornton's fate in the succession series, Hamm didn't divulge too much but reflected that the character will have to make some tough choices and face plenty of sacrifices. "Part of what I really like about the relationship between Billy Bob’s character and my own is that we both started in kind of the same place, and those two roads pretty seriously diverged," he explained. "That’s going to be Billy Bob’s thing [ahead] — heavy is the head that wears the crown, so to speak. That stuff is true, and I think his journey through not only the time on the show but the rest of his life is careful what you wish for." When asked if he expected Sheridan to rewrite him into the series once again, Hamm revealed that his character will not be seen again. "I really have nothing geared up for that answer, but I do love Taylor and working for him," he concluded.