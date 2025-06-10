Billy Bob Thornton says this A-lister will play major role in ‘Landman’ Season 2 — honestly, it's about time

Landman's Billy Bob Thornton teases a bigger role for this co-star, and the fans are not ready for it.

Billy Bob Thornton spoke all things 'Landman' ahead of its second season! The actor who plays Tommy Norris on the beloved Paramount+ series teased a bigger role for Andy Garcia in season 2. “We love the people we work with, and so we're proud for everybody involved,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. As for Garcia, Thornton revealed that “he’ll be more of a part of it this year for sure.” The latter further spoke about his bond with Garcia, which goes “way back,” but it’s the first time they've worked together. The Sling Blade actor further shared his initial reaction to the second season’s script. “I loved it,” he said.

Thornton praised the show’s co-creator, Taylor Sheridan, for bringing his vision to life. “Taylor [Sheridan] knows this show very well, he’s got a vision for it, so it’s pretty easy,” he added. “I didn't expect to read it and go, 'Wait a minute, hang on here.' It was great,” he said. Sheridan, who also created 'Yellowstone', co-created the show alongside Christian Wallace, which follows the world of West Texas oil rigs. Thornton plays petroleum landman and oil VP Tommy Norris, who enjoys galavanting through the West Texas plains while navigating its treacherous terrain and the cartels.

Garcia plays cartel boss Galino alongside Ali Larter as Tommy's ex-wife Angela Norris, Jon Hamm as oil company owner Monty Miller, and Demi Moore as Tommy's friend. Cami Miller plays Monty's ex-wife, and Kayla Wallace stars as causation lawyer Rebecca Falcone. Alex Meraz plays cartel lieutenant Jimenez. The series is believed to be loosely based on the Boomtown podcast, which chronicles Wallace's life and ran for 12 episodes from 2019 until its conclusion in 2020.

'Landman' Season 2, which is set to premiere sometime in November 2025, will also see Sam Eliot join as a series regular. “It’s been awesome, I’ve known Sam since the ’80s so he and I go way back,” Thornton told the outlet. In an interview with Collider, Thornton had nothing but praise for the Western icon that is Eliot. “[Elliott’s] always been a mentor and a hero of mine. I love the guy, we have a real special relationship in real life anyway,” he said at the time. Jacob Lofland, who plays Thornton’s on-screen son, spoke about his life after the show’s success, saying, “It’s a whole new life over the last eight months.” He also shared his experience of filming the second season in Texas during the summers.

“We’re kind of slowing down a touch to keep from having heatstroke,” he added. He further praised Sheridan for the amazing script of season 2. He said reading Sheridan’s script is like picking up a book that you can’t put down. The official synopsis of the highly anticipated season reads as follows: “Tommy Norris, now the president of M-Tex Oil, must navigate a complex web of challenges, including a deal with a drug cartel and the fallout from Monty Miller's death.” The protagonist will likely be involved in a risky deal while navigating his troublesome personal life.