Will Devin Strader quit ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 21? ABC star struggles with Jenn Tran’s uncertainty

Devin Strader from 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 is considering leaving the ABC show after receiving no assurances about his future with Jenn Tran

HONOLULU, HAWAII: Ladies and gentlemen, we now know the final three contestants on Jenn Tran's season of 'The Bachelorette.' At this stage, it seems the 26-year-old Vietnamese American could potentially get engaged to any one of her remaining suitors! It seems that leading contender Devin Strader is considering leaving the show early. Despite his frequent confessions of love for Jenn, she has not reciprocated his feelings.

Following his Fantasy Suite date, Devin began to doubt if he was the right fit for Jenn. He decided to be "brutally honest" with her, but the episode ended just as he reached her door. Although Devin is considering exiting 'The Bachelorette', he stays in the competition for a significant period. According to Reality Steve, ultimately wins the season, with Jenn selecting him and the two getting engaged! While many fans currently believe Devin will be the one to propose, they might be mistaken. Host Jesse Palmer has hinted that Jenn will make a unique decision, unlike any Bachelorette before her. As a result, some fans are speculating that Jenn might be the one to propose instead.

'The Bachelorette' star Devin Strader is a 28-year-old owner of a freight company based in Houston (@abc/@johnfleenor)

'The Bachelorette' star Devin Strader claims he 'risked everything' for Jenn Tran

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, viewers will catch a glimpse of a poignant and intimate moment between Devin Strader and Jenn Tran. The two engage in a deep and heartfelt conversation, revealing their thoughts and feelings as they navigate the complexities of their experiences on the show. This touching exchange is set to offer insight into their evolving relationship and the emotional dynamics at play in their romantic journey.

Fans can look forward to witnessing this significant moment and seeing how it influences their connections with each other and the other contestants. “I risked everything for you,” Devin told Jenn. Soon after, Jenn burst into tears as she responded, saying, “I don't know how to be maybe what you need me to be." Devin left the room shortly after.

'The Bachelorette' star Devin Strader claims he 'risked everything' for Jenn Tran (@abc/@johnfleenor)

Will Jenn Tran propose to Devin Strader in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 finale?

In the season's official trailer, Jenn is seen at the final rose ceremony. As she places the rose down, her voiceover reveals her determination, stating, "What I'm about to do today is something that I never thought I would ever do starting this journey. I know what I want, I know what I deserve, and I have to do what's right for me."

The trailer also shows a candid conversation between Jenn and Jesse Palmer, where she expresses her resolve to stop allowing men to control her relationships. "No Bachelorette has ever done this before, are you sure you wanna do this?" he questioned, to which Jenn responded, "You have to make the choice."

The trailer for the upcoming part of the season teases a surprising moment, with Jenn saying, "I can't let you propose to me," likely directed at Devin. Many Bachelor Nation fans believe that the physician's assistant student might propose to Devin. However, Reality Steve offers a more humorous twist. In a podcast episode from August 20, he speculated that Jenn might tell Devin she can’t accept his proposal until she first declares her love for him.

Jenn Tran could end up choosing Devin Strader by the end of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 (@abc/@johnfleenor)

Who's left on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

At the time of writing, only 3 contestants are remaining in Season 21 of 'The Bachelorette.' Devin Strader is a 28-year-old owner of a freight company based in Houston. Marcus Shoberg, a 31-year-old veteran of the Army Rangers, hails from Raleigh, North Carolina. The third contestant is Jonathon Johnson, a 27-year-old creative director based in Los Angeles.

'The Bachelorette star Jonathon Johnson is a 27-year-old creative director based in Los Angeles (@abc/@johnfleenor)

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 airs on Mondays on ABC at 8 pm ET.