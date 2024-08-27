'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran claims Devin Strader is 'better than' Pete Davidson in every way

‘The Bachelorette’ star Jenn Tran expressed her belief that Devin Strader surpasses Pete Davidson in numerous aspects

HAWAII: In a recent episode of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, viewers were captivated by an exhilarating helicopter date featuring Jenn Tran and Devin Strader. The chemistry between the two was undeniable as they soared through the skies, taking in breathtaking views and sharing a romantic adventure high above the ground. Following their thrilling aerial excursion, the couple headed to the highly anticipated fantasy suite. In this private setting, they had the opportunity to deepen their connection away from the cameras and other contestants. This intimate moment marked a significant step in their journey, giving them the chance to explore their feelings in a more personal setting.

The morning after their night in the fantasy suite, Jenn reflected on her experience with Devin. In a confessional segment, she made an intriguing comparison between him and the well-known former 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete Davidson. With a thoughtful expression on her face, she stated, "People say Devin looks like Pete Davidson but I'd say after last night, he's better than Pete Davidson in every way." Her words conveyed admiration for Devin, suggesting he had unique qualities that distinguished him from the famous comedian, making her connection with him feel even more significant.

'The Bachelorette' star Devin Strader wants a love confession from Jenn Tran

Devin Strader, who gained fame as a contestant on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, is eagerly awaiting a heartfelt love confession from Jenn Tran. He hopes she will open up about her feelings and share her true emotions with him.

This desire for authenticity and vulnerability in their relationship has become increasingly important to him. He believes that a candid expression of love from Jenn could deepen their connection and bring them closer together. Devin is genuinely invested in their relationship and is looking forward to the moment when Jenn can express what is truly in her heart.

Jenn, taken aback by the sincerity of his words, felt a rush of feelings as she asked, "So, do you still feel that way about me?" Devin, his heart fully invested in the moment, responded without hesitation. "Absolutely, yeah," he replied with unwavering conviction, his voice filled with emotion.

The connection between them felt electric, and in that moment, surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the world below, they both knew their feelings had only grown stronger over time. "I know you're good, but I'd like to hear the big 'L,'" he said in a private confessional. By the big L, he meant that he wanted to hear 'I love you' from Jenn.

Devin Strader confesses his feelings to Jenn Tran in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 (@abc)

Who are Jenn Tran's final two on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

According to recent spoilers, Jenn's final two contestants on the show are Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg. In the latest episode of the ABC reality dating series, Jonathan Johnson faced elimination and was sent home, marking the end of his journey on the show.

This development has sparked excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate how Jenn’s relationships with Devin and Marcus will unfold in the upcoming episodes. The dynamics between Jenn and the remaining contestants are growing increasingly intriguing, leaving viewers wondering who will ultimately win her heart in this competitive dating environment.

Devin Strader is happy with his connection with 'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran (@abc/@johnfleenor)

New episodes of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 air on Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC, and are available on Hulu the following day.