'The Bachelorette': ABC's casting called into question after Marcus Shoberg's reaction ahead of finale

HONOLULU, HAWAII: One of Jenn Tran's main competitors on the first night of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 was Marcus Shoberg, a 31-year-old Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, North Carolina. The early fan favorite made such a good impression that he was chosen for the season's first and only one-on-one dates.

And as he and Jenn grew more frank with one another, viewers began to believe this would be the end. Then came Hometown Week, and everything was different.

Marcus's Bachelorette journey has mostly been happy, with no drama or tension, but two weeks away from a proposal, he made it plain on his Hometown Date that his emotions for Jenn weren't as strong as they should be. This raises a dilemma for ABC given the show's concept, why don't they cast people who are prepared to see the project through to the conclusion and not be alarmed by the engagement after a few weeks?

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 suitor Marcus Shoberg not ready for engagement yet (Instagram/@marcus__edward)

'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran confesses her love for Marcus Shoberg

In the August 26 episode, Jenn's date with Marcus finally took place, and she shared, "Being with him makes me feel fun and flirty. It’s effortless to be myself around him."

They embarked on a boat together and planned to go stingray snorkeling as twilight approached. Before confessing her feelings of love for Marcus, Jenn reflected in a confessional, "I feel so much closer to Marcus … he brings me a sense of peace."

'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran confesses her love for suitor Marcus Shoberg (abc/@johnfleenor)

Marcus Shoberg feeling 'uncertain' and 'afraid' about committing to 'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran

They had a fascinating talk later over supper. Although Marcus acknowledged that their relationship had "potential," he was nonetheless uncomfortable.

He confessed to Jenn that he wasn't in love with her at the moment and that he was "unsure."

He informed her, "You deserve someone sure about you. I don’t know if I’m putting pressure on myself. It’s been hard for me to get to a point to I feel comfortable saying that I’m like in love."

Jenn was disturbed by what Marcus had said. She said, "I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you I am in love with you."

Marcus sobbed and admitted that he felt like there was still more to go because they weren't quite there. He said to Jenn, "I am feeling a bit afraid or uncertain but I am trying."

Marcus Shoberg 'unsure' about his feelings for Jenn Tran in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 (abc/@johnfleenor)

Marcus Shoberg goes to Fantasy Suite with 'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran despite being 'unsure'

He ultimately made the decision to go on the date even though he didn't feel the same way about Jenn as she did. In the end, he and Jenn went to the Fantasy Suite.

Jenn expressed her hope that Marcus would grow to feel more over time the next morning.

'The Bachelorette' contestant Jenn Tran and Marcus Shoberg go to Fantasy Suites (Instagram/@bacheloretteabc)

