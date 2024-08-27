Jonathon Johnson or Marcus Shoberg: 'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran faced with a very tough decision

HONOLULU, HAWAII: Jenn Tran hoped to see more of Jonathon Johnson's emotional side on their Fantasy Suite date on 'The Bachelorette', with a potential proposal on the horizon. In the August 26 episode, the lead woman went on an overnight date with one of her last three suitors, while Jenn and Jonathon drove to a Hawaiian paradise replete with a waterfall.

“I always have such a good time when I’m with Jonathon,” Jenn said. “Today, I just want to see what beautiful Hawaii will do for us. I really just want to see him be more open with how he’s feeling.”

'The Bachelorette' lead Jenn Tran wants Jonathon Johnson to express his feelings (abc/@johnfleenor)

As the journey draws to a conclusion, the two of them get down to discuss their feelings, Jenn says she's feeling the "strain" of knowing it's almost over. Jonathon responded that he attempted to keep their relationship "calm" in the middle of all the commotion.

“We always have such a good time together and that’s something that I value so much in our relationship, but I don’t want you to be afraid to emote or be afraid to tell me how you’re feeling about something,” Jenn said.

“However you’re feeling, I would never want you to suppress anything. I think tonight is a great opportunity to do that.”

Jonathon acknowledged in his confessional that he had run out of time to "beat around the bush" and that he needed to learn to accept his emotions as they came.

Over dinner, Jenn confided in Jonathon that seeing what people thought of his moves in their relationship on their hometown date had given her a lot more self-assurance. Jonathon acknowledges that he is falling for her, which is both pleasant and frightening.

They connect on the subject of finding it difficult to trust oneself and genuinely know who they are and what one wants. Also, he believes he can picture himself proposing.

On the other hand, Jenn's other suitor, Marcus Shoberg whom she confessed her feelings to, got cold feet, but if spoilers from Reality Steve are to be believed, he ends up as the runner-up of the season. Meaning, that Jonathon could be sent home next week.

'The Bachelorette' star Jonathan Johnson willing to propose to Jenn Tran (Instagram/@bacheloretteabc)

Marcus Shoberg uncertain if 'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran's the 'right person' for him

Marcus discusses his thoughts with Jesse before meeting with Jenn. He claims Jenn is a little ahead of him, and he is attempting to meet her where she is because he does not want to miss out on something fantastic because he is holding himself back.

He wants to use today to determine whether Jenn is the right person for him. To her credit, Jenn admits in confessional that she believes Marcus is not at the same place as she is, but she is hopeful that he will get there.

'The Bachelorette' contestant Jenn Tran and Marcus Shoberg hit a roadblock ahead of finale (Instagram/@bacheloretteabc)

Marcus Shoberg is not in love with 'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran

At dinner, Marcus opens up further, confessing that the previous Rose Ceremony was difficult because his name was announced last. He'd been extremely secure in their relationship up until that point, but then he understood that their future together was not guaranteed.

He takes engagements extremely seriously, especially considering his rough childhood, but he is optimistic about his and Jenn's future. Furthermore, he also admits that he isn't in love with her yet, and he is concerned that she may decide she'd rather be with someone whose feelings are more evident.

Marcus Shoberg not sure about his feelings for 'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran (abc/@johnfleenor)

'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran willing to wait for Marcus Shoberg to come around

Jenn informs Marcus that she is in love with him and does not need him to match her enthusiasm just now, but she wants to be open about where she is. They are both prepared to find peace in that for the time being, and that is where the conversation stops (at least on camera), as the couple agrees on a Fantasy Suite.

'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran hopes Marcus Shoberg will be ready for engagement (abc/@johnfleenor)

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 airs on Mondays on ABC at 8 pm ET.