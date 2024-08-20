Is Devin Strader a running club member? ‘The Bachelorette’ star raises stakes for Jenn Tran on hometown date

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 star, Devin Strader took Jenn Tran on a running date during the hometown date

HOUSTON, TEXAS: In the recent episode of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Jenn Tran kicked off the Hometown visits. The episode began with Devin Strader inviting Jenn to join him on an energetic running date. Devin, an active member of the Good Guys Run Club, brought several of his friends along for the run, turning it into a lively and social event. From our perspective, a running date might not be the ideal choice for a Hometown date. For many, a date involving running might not align with the vision of a perfect and romantic experience.

In our view, the purpose of a date is to relax and enjoy quality time with your partner. It’s an opportunity to connect, unwind, and truly get to know each other, rather than engaging in an intense workout. A date should feel like a special occasion, not a session at the gym or a Pilates class. Over the years, we've seen many Hometown dates, and we believe Devin's date, with its large gathering of friends, might be one of the least memorable we've ever observed. The date felt more like an exhausting marathon than a romantic outing, which made it less enjoyable to watch. Rather than creating an engaging experience, it turned into a lengthy, tiresome ordeal that lacked the charm and appeal typically expected in these moments.

Devin Strader is happy with his connection with 'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran (@abc/@johnfleenor)

'The Bachelorette' Season 21: Who are Devin Strader's parents?

During the ABC dating show, Devin Strader, who was raised by his single mother, Jennifer Strader, shared stories highlighting her tireless efforts to provide for him. From emotional support to everyday necessities, Devin emphasized that her dedication has far exceeded any expectations he might have had of a traditional father figure.

“My family oriented mindset came from the way I grew up. I didn’t grow up in an easy life. My mom is a single mom. To me, my idea of a perfect life is a happy household with kids and a happy family. That’s the biggest thing for me. People staying together," Devin shared. Talking of his parents, Devin said, “My parents were never together which was always a weird thing for me. My mom was in school, [a] casual fling turned into a pregnancy and that was me.”

Devin, who also has a younger brother, admitted that he once idolized his father, envisioning him as someone he wanted to live with and be around. He recognized how much this admiration hurt his mother, who had always been present and supportive, unlike his absent father. “She’s taken care of me better than any father figure I’ve ever had," he raved over his mom.

'The Bachelorette's Devin Strader was raised by his single mother, Jennifer Strader (Facebook/@devin.strader.1)

Who are Jenn Tran's final two on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

Viewers who tuned in to the Monday, August 19 episode and saw Jenn deepening her connections with both Devin and Marcus won’t be surprised to learn that these two have emerged as her final contestants. They successfully navigated the Hometown dates, despite encountering some skepticism from their families about the process.

According to spoilers, this journey concludes with a trip to Hawaii, where Jenn holds her final two rose ceremonies with each man individually. Leading up to this, audiences have seen the relationship between Jenn and Devin develop from the very beginning.

Devin faced significant criticism from the other men, who were envious and felt he was undermining their chances to spend time with Jenn by securing moments with her for himself. Despite this, it seems his efforts ultimately paid off.

Meanwhile, Marcus struggled to connect with Jenn on a deeper level until the week before the Hometown dates. During his one-on-one date, Marcus shared insights into his challenging upbringing and difficult childhood, which brought them much closer. This newfound closeness was so impactful that Jenn ultimately advanced Marcus to the final two.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 star Jenn Tran hands out a rose to Marcus Shoberg (@abc)

Will Jenn Tran get engaged on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

Reality Steve has reported that Jenn ultimately gets engaged after 'The Bachelorette' Season 21. Despite various promotional clips suggesting otherwise, with dramatic scenes and suspenseful music creating a sense of uncertainty, the spoilers—if accurate, as they often are—indicate that Jenn does indeed become engaged to one of the two remaining contestants by the conclusion of her journey.

According to spoilers, 'The Bachelorette' journey concludes with a trip to Hawaii, where Jenn Tran holds her final two rose ceremonies (@abc/@ramonarosales)

New episodes of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 air on Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC, and are available on Hulu the following day.