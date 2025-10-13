Jensen Ackles reacts as Prime Video cancels ‘Countdown’ after just one season: ‘It's a bummer because...’

Despite briefly being on Nielsen's top 10 in the US, Prime Video decided to cancel 'Countdown' after its first season

Jensen Ackles recently opened up about the unexpected cancellation of 'Countdown.' Created by Derek Haas, the crime drama made its debut on Prime Video on Wednesday, June 25, and concluded with an explosive finale on Wednesday, September 3. The 13-part series had viewers on the edge, with many hoping for a Season 2, but the sudden cancellation came out of nowhere. The protagonist of the show, Ackles, shared his thoughts about the cancellation, calling it a "bummer."

Prime Video announced it would not renew 'Countdown' on Friday, October 10, despite the show briefly appearing on Nielsen's top 10 US streaming charts. Ackles expressed his thoughts on Instagram, sharing, "Amazon's going to let it go, and it's a bummer because I had such an amazing time making that show. Had an absolute blast with the cast and the crew," as per The Hollywood Reporter. Ackles also expressed gratitude for the 'Countdown' experience, thanking creator Haas, the writers, and Amazon "for giving us the opportunity" to make the series.

He said, "Sometimes you can set out to do your best and check all those boxes, and ultimately it’s out of your hands. That's the way it goes in this industry. That's the end for Mark Meachum. … But I'm thankful for the experience. We'll see you down the road on something else, I guess." The show also starred Jessica Camacho, Eric Dane, Violett Beane, Elliot Knight, Uli Latukefu, Rachel Armstrong, and Bogdan Yasinski. If there were a 'Countdown' Season 2, it would have focused on resolving the major cliffhanger and revealing whether Amber Oliveras (Jessica Camacho) survived.

Talking about the same, Haas told TV Insider, "He's going to shoot her. That’s the plan. Will he? We're going to wait and see. If the dog was a test run and we, the audience, don't know the end result to that, even though we talked about it, then this is not good for Oliveras' future." Haas also had planned for multiple cases in the second season, saying, "I don't want to tell the audience when this would wrap up because I think that was a good shocker on [Episode] 10 and this one, I don't think it's easy from here."

Regarding a potential romance between Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) and Oliveras, he teased, "The discussions I've had are that, first, she's got to survive this. After that, I don't know; I think it could get super hot or it could not. Depends on what happens with [her boyfriend] Julio." Looking ahead to a potential 'Countdown' Season 2, Haas had also planned to explore more of Nathan Blythe's (Eric Dane) family and introduce Meachum's ex-fiancée, Melinda Bates, and possibly her sister.