‘AGT’ fans think the new format isn’t working — but they already know what could fix it: ‘Bring back...’

Simon Cowell says this season is “better than ever” — but ‘AGT’ fans strongly disagree

With a milestone of Season 20, 'America's Got Talent' is all set to grace TV screens from Tuesday, May 27. The creative brainchild of Simon Cowell, the talent show is teasing a joyride season with peak anticipation. Not only that, the show is all set to welcome a new format, which will focus on a more 'behind-the-scenes' filming style. However, it looks like fans are unhappy with this new setup, as they demand the return of the old formats.

(L-R) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Terry Crews attend the 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 Quarterfinals 2 Red Carpet in Pasadena, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards)

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at 'America's Got Talent' Season 20, the show debuts a fresh behind-the-scenes filming style that gives fans a deeper look at what goes on backstage. As Cowell makes his way to the venue, he admits, 'I get really, really anxious and nervous before any season, and I suppose, because it's the 20th year, that puts even more pressure on everyone." He further adds with a laugh, "So, we're just going to pray that people turned out this year. Otherwise we're screwed."

Cowell, alongside fellow judges Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara and host Terry Crews, is seen greeting excited auditioners at the auditorium. Cowell further explains the vision behind the format change in a statement, saying, "This season is special... I reckon we're showing about 40% more of the process and everything that goes on behind the scenes, which I find fascinating." He continues, "This year, fans will get to see what it’s like to be a contestant: the highs, the nerves, and the emotions. Everything."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

He further talked about the 'AGT' team's dedication to this new approach, saying, "This is something we all felt passionate about sharing with the audience." Talking about the milestone season, Cowell adds, "In addition, it's the 20th season, so it felt right, and I personally think this is the best first episode of AGT I've ever seen, and I hope you do too." However, fans were less than thrilled with the new format and suggested some changes to bring back the old vibe of 'AGT' under a Reddit thread.

A fan said, "It's about time for the live shows to return to the dolby thearter this season," while another added, "Pasadena auditorium is just as good. Slightly smaller stage I think. They could bring back judge cuts without guests to save money and cut audition episodes slightly. Format wise the format from 5-6 years ago I think was the best and without Mel B." A fan shared, "I'd rather have Judgement Week back since they separated the remaining acts by category as well as the Season 8 Live Show format with the Top 60 Acts but make the Top 12 the Finals."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

Meanwhile, a fan commented, "I loved the 2010-11 format the best." Another said, "My favorite years were 2015-2019 due to the Judge Cuts and that they delivered epic Golden Buzzer moments such as Piff (NPH), Siro-A (Piers), Sofie (Reba), Malevo (George L), Angel City Chorale (Olivia Munn), and V. Unbeatable (Dwayne Wade). " Another 'AGT' fan remarked, "They don’t have the budget to bring back judge cuts." Well, only time can tell if the new format really works out or not.