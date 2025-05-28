Simon Cowell admits ‘AGT’ almost didn’t happen — but one reel changed everything: ‘We made a...’

'America's Got Talent' season 20 debuted with much fanfare on Tuesday, May 27, and the show promises to break all the previous records when it comes to entertainment. However, OG judge Simon Cowell recently revealed that they initially approved the talent show with a 7-minute "highlight reel." "It was actually almost impossible, we made a pilot, admittedly it wasn’t very good, it was about seven minutes, which was okay and then I got a phone call, from NBC saying ‘what’s this new show like?'” Cowell confessed while appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'. “I went ‘amazing, I’ve got a highlights reel.’ I showed them the seven minutes and they went ‘oh yeah, we want it’ and they bought it and I’m like ‘thank god.'”

"A bit of luck helped the show go on to be what it is nearly 20 years later," he said while seriously admitting that if NBC network hadn't picked up the show based on the pilot they "were screwed." Clarkson couldn't believe the evolution story and commented that people only view the present colossal success of the show and not what went on behind the scenes to make it a hit, as per Talent Recap. “I think it’s important for people in this industry and fans to hear that because everybody thinks things hit right away and you don’t see the whole process of leading up to that and how many things don’t come to fruition,” she said.

Speaking about the concept of success, Howie Mandel explained that it was the format of the show that made the audience love it. "You don’t have to be in show business. We have people 80 years old and 8 years old that show up and they say ‘you know I’ve gone through a horrible break up or I’ve gone through a sickness or I was working or I put my family aside, this is my dream, just keep going for it going for it going for it and something good will happen.” He excitedly expressed that the viewers will get to witness this undying spirit on a large scale in the current season.

During the conversation, the current judges and host Terry Crews admitted that season 20 will be showcasing more of the "making process" of the show. It will be focusing on contestant reactions, the judges' preparations, a fresh perspective from the host's point of view, and everything that goes on backstage. "So we just went, you know what put

more cameras everywhere."

Additionally, Sofía Vergara addressed the alleged feud with Mel B, who has taken Heidi Klum's seat on the NBC show. Vergara revealed that she missed Klum and was nervous that she wouldn't get along with the former 'Spice Girls' member. But after spending time together, the 'Modern Family' actress confessed that she has been warming up to her fellow judge. "It's like sitting next to a firework, and I was only going to say fire, though I love fire," Vergara said while putting all the "cold shoulder" vibe rumors to rest. On a concluding note, the 'America's Got Talent' OG panel asked the audience to wait with bated breath for the current season and expect a lot more daring and exciting "golden buzzer" moments.