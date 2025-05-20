Simon Cowell says Terry Crews’ heartfelt words about rejection and dreams should be AGT’s next big promo

"That should be the promo. That was brilliant. I mean seriously brilliant," Simon Cowell said.

'America's Got Talent' returns with a brand new season on May 27. The NBC show is also gearing up to celebrate its 20th anniversary with some never-before-seen acts and performances. As most of the details remain under wraps, the promising trailer reveals some exciting comebacks and thrilling moments. Meanwhile, judge Simon Cowell and longtime host Terry Crews sat down for an exclusive with Today to discuss the evolution of the reality talent show. While there, Crews took a nostalgic trip and revealed that Cowell "handpicked" him to host the show. "This is my dream. I hosted my high school talent show. And to host the number one talent show in the world, and this man handpicked me to do it," the 'Deadpool' actor confessed.

The seasoned television host admitted that seven years went by like a breeze while working with the amazing AGT crew. Additionally, he revealed that the show has been planning bigger things for the coming seasons. "Like it's only gotten bigger. It only gets better. I'm amazed. You think you have seen it all, and every year it eclipses that one," Crews continued. The 'Gamer' star became so impassioned that it seemed like an inspirational opening statement as he discussed the significance of hosting the world's ideal show. "The fact I have a golden buzzer and someone else has their dream fulfilled and validated because everyone knows in this whole business it is all about rejection."

"You have to make, whoever can make the most rejections is going to win. And it's so hard to be an actor or a dancer or a magician and all the things," Crews continued. "But when you get validation in front of the whole world, there is no other show in the world that does that. Except AGT," he added. Crews was so caught up in the moment that he failed to realize Cowell admired and hung on every word that he just spoke. Unexpectedly, the record mogul instantly interrupted his best pal and said that his burning statement ought to be used as the show's new promo. "That should be the promo. That was brilliant. I mean, seriously brilliant," Cowell reacted.

Simon Cowell and Terry Crews at 'America's Got Talent' Season 15 on March 04, 2020, in Pasadena, CA. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Phillip Faraone)

Cowell explained that as a judge, he has witnessed the evolution of the show and the fact that people from all over the world make a beeline to participate each season. He also stated that the show has managed to put small talents across continents with just the push of the "golden buzzer." "If you get a big audition, you can go from a thousand people watching your video to literally in 24 hours 400 million," Cowell admitted that this was the "USP," or the "brand value," of the show, making people go viral within minutes.

"And I think that's why I feel that's why the show has done so well because now, you know, people literally from all over the world want to compete on this show, along, of course, with the American talent. That, I think, makes it more exciting," Cowell concluded.