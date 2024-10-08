'DWTS' star Dwight Howard's disastrous routine highlights how out of his depth he is

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 star Dwight Howard and his pro partner Daniella Karagach recently performed Cha Cha to 'Let's Groove' by Earth, Wind & Fire. Despite Dwight's efforts to showcase his best moves, it turned into a tough watch. The NBA star struggled with his technique and seemed lost in several moments, even forgetting his choreography.

He tried to improvise the steps on stage and cover up his blunders with facial expressions which was definitely a huge failure. The judges' score was as disappointing as his performance. Dwight and Daniella received just 23 out of 40, landing them near the bottom of the judges' leaderboard. The ABC show viewers weren't shy about voicing their criticism, making it difficult for him to gather votes. With a double elimination looming in the next episode, Dwight and his pro partner, Daniella, may find themselves on the chopping block. If Dwight wants to remain in the competition, he will need to elevate his performance significantly. It's clear that merely showing up isn't enough as he must harness his skills, refine his technique, and connect with the audience on a deeper level.

Dwight Howard learned Cha Cha in two days

'DWTS' Season 33 star Dwight Howard felt the pre-performance jitters, knowing he hadn't had enough time to rehearse his Cha Cha moves. He feared his routine wouldn't be perfect as travel commitments affected his rehearsal schedule.

Daniella shared his concerns, as the Cha Cha had proven to be their toughest dance of the season. Unfortunately, their worries were justified, and the performance didn't go as planned, resulting in a disappointing outing on the dance floor.

Carie Ann Inaba gets booed for criticizing Dwight Howard's mistakes

'DWTS' Season 33 judge Carrie Ann Inaba didn't hold back as she pointed out the blunders made by Dwight Howard, prompting a chorus of boos from the supportive audience. Fans were clearly invested in Dwight's journey and admired his determination on the dance floor, but they also need to understand that his missteps warranted some constructive criticism.

Despite the backlash, Carrie Ann remained steadfast in her assessment. She firmly believed that Dwight had the talent and potential to elevate his performances. He claimed that Dwight could do better than this, emphasizing that his expressive facial reactions alone wouldn't be enough to win over the judges. With the stakes rising and the fierce competition, Dwight needs to push his limits, embrace feedback, and truly shine on the dance floor.

