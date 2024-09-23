Do 'DWTS' Season 33 pros really choreograph routines? ABC show star Daniella Karagach addresses false accusation

'DWTS' Season 33 pro Daniella Karagach has been partnered with Dwight Howard

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 pros have recently faced serious accusations and Daniella Karagach chimed in to defend herself. Daniella shared a photo with her dancer friend Ronald which sparked speculations that she had hired her to choreograph Dwight Howard.

The rumors were further fueled by the claims that ABC show stars and the judges misled the viewers by letting them believe that dance pros choreograph their routines by themselves. However, Daniella set the record straight and announced that she choreographed her routines by herself while making sure the dance moves remained unique. However, she further admitted that she sometimes took help from her husband, Pasha Pashkov, but the core concepts were all her own. She also revealed that when Pasha was unavailable, she sought Ronald's input, but he only provided feedback, not the whole choreography. She appreciated Ronald spending two hours a day watching Daniella's routine and sharing his precious feedback. However, the ABC show performer further admitted to being upset because it wasn't the first time critics tried to discredit her choreography.

Daniella Karagach slams false accusations about her choreography (Instagram/@daniellakaragach)

Daniella Karagach and Dwight Howard bags top 2 spot despite last-minute change in choreography

Daniella Karagach and Dwight Howard have a major height difference which was also the biggest obstacle. Daniella was prepared with her choreography but needed to completely change the routine at the last moment during the rehearsals because of their height difference. Dwight's tall physique made it hard for Daniella to move around him which led to the sudden change in the routine.

Despite the struggle, Daniella and Dwight managed to bag the second spot on the judges' scoreboard during the premiere episode. The duo received a whopping 22 out of 30 compliments from the judges. Carrie Ann Inaba suggested that the routine had a groove, and Dwight set the house on fire. Meanwhile, Derek Hough mocked the contestants' height difference while praising Dwight's energy and charisma.

Daniella Karagach and Dwight Howard bags top 2 spot despite last-minute change in choreography (@abc)

Dwight Howard mocks height difference with 'DWTS' Season 33 pro Daniella Karagach

'DWTS' Season 33 dance pro Daniella Karagach choreographed a lift that hilariously showed off the height difference between her and her partner Dwight Howard. However, the official ABC show Instagram account posted photos of each routine and Dwight popped in the comments to crack a joke about his height.

He commented, "Never Danced Before but hopefully you guys can tell I’m up for the challenge. It doesn’t make it easier that I’m wearing stilts either." However, Daniella also didn't hesitate and trolled their height difference. She shared a video of her husband, Pasha Pashkov while lifting their daughter in the air. She photoshopped her and Dwight's lift on her husband's video and joked, "So I reach for my shorty and I pick her up😅."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pasha Pashkov (@pashapashkov)

Why did 'DWTS' Season 33 stars Daniella Karagach and Dwight Howard start their rehearsals late?

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Daniella Karagach and Dwight Howard have been facing multiple troubles since the beginning. The duo started their rehearsals a bit late and spent almost a week talking and building chemistry. In a previous interview, Dwight admitted, "It didn’t happen like it was supposed to happen. It was my fault."

Dwight joked that he had been practicing dance moves and had fallen and hit his head, so he needed a few days to "get [his] bearings back." Daniella chimed in to reveal the truth and shared, "Actually, he's just being a good dad, and he's gonna be there for his kids on the weekend, and then he flies back over."