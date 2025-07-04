Savannah Chrisley's dad refused to watch her on 'Masked Singer' for an embarrassing reason: 'She can't...'

While 'The Masked Singer' has taken a brief hiatus, here's some scoop

'Chrisley Knows Best' alum Todd Chrisley had one particular reason for not watching his daughter Savannah Chrisley's season of 'The Masked Singer.' Recently, Todd, his wife Julie Chrisley, and their daughter Savannah sat down for an interview to promote their ABC News Studios special titled 'IMPACT x Nightline: The Chrisleys: Life After Lockup' which premiered on Hulu and Disney+ on June 29. At one point, during the interview, the conversation shifted towards Savannah's participation in Season 11 of the Fox singing competition, 'The Masked Singer.' Then, Todd confessed that he didn't watch his daughter Savannah's performance on the show.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Todd said, "I missed The Masked Singer because I was embarrassed for her. I knew she was going to do it, but she cannot sing," which made Savannah and Julie burst into laughter. On the other hand, Julie revealed, "I watched it!" Shortly after, Savannah mentioned that she saw eye to eye with her father's assessment of her singing skills and went on to say, "Yeah, I was awful.” Despite the embarrassment, Todd praised Savannah for doing her best and added, “I guess the beautiful part of that was that she went and did that, and she didn’t care how bad she was."

For the unversed, let us share with you that Savannah, who performed a rendition of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by The Tokens, was eliminated in the first episode itself. During the episode, Savannah was revealed to be the celebrity hiding under the Afghan Hound mask. As per TV Insider, when Nick Cannon, the host of the beloved singing show, asked Savannah why she decided to join 'The Masked Singer', Savannah quipped, “My life over the past year has changed drastically. [I] lost both my parents to the federal system, and now I have custody of my 15-year-old brother and 10-year-old sister. So, if I can teach them anything, it’s take everything that comes your way and don’t back down.”

In addition to this, Savannah also described her entire journey on 'The Masked Singer' as a “good experience” despite her lack of musical skills or knowledge. While reflecting on her experience, Savannah further elaborated, “A big reason I did this is because I know my parents can watch it, and that was a big thing for me.” In 2022, Todd and Julie were convicted of tax evasion, and they began serving their multi-year prison sentences in January 2023.

In May 2025, President Donald Trump granted a full pardon to Todd and Julie, and they were released from prison on May 28. Amid their prison sentences, Savannah was handed over the custody of her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, and her niece, Chloe Chrisley. During those hard times, Savannah served as the primary breadwinner of the Chrisley family. During the special, Todd spoke highly of Savannah for keeping their family afloat. Then, Todd shared, “A child should not have to take care of their parents. It’s the parents’ job to take care of the child. But for whatever reason, God blessed us with a child who is so unlike so many other kids out there. I said to her many times, ‘You were built for this moment.’”