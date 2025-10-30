‘BMF’ officially canceled by Starz after four seasons, but wait until you hear what’s coming next

After four explosive seasons, the empire has fallen, but whispers suggest the story of the Flenory legacy might not be over just yet.

Starz has officially pulled the plug on its hit crime drama ‘BMF,’ marking the end of the series after four seasons. The decision comes roughly two and a half months after the show’s fourth and final season wrapped up in mid-August, concluding the saga that traced the rise and fall of Detroit’s notorious Black Mafia Family. ‘BMF’ was produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in collaboration with Lionsgate Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It followed brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry Flenory as they built one of the most powerful dr*g empires in the U.S. during the 1980s and 1990s.

The gritty series had become a cornerstone in Starz’s slate of urban crime dramas since its 2021 debut. However, signs of the show’s fate may have been evident before the official announcement. During a quarterly earnings call held just before the season 4 finale, Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch acknowledged that ‘BMF’ had “underperformed” in viewership compared to expectations. Though Starz typically keeps its streaming metrics under wraps, Hirsch indicated that the show’s performance had contributed to “modest sequential declines in OTT subscribers and revenue.”

Despite the cancellation, fans of the ‘BMF’ universe might still have reason to celebrate. Curtis Jackson had previously hinted that several ‘BMF’ spinoffs were in development at Starz, as reported by Variety. And according to insiders, those projects are still moving forward. Jackson, who has played a major role in building Starz’s crime-drama portfolio through his ‘Power’ franchise, appears ready to expand the ‘BMF’ brand beyond the main storyline. The series starred Demetrius Flenory Jr. (portraying his real-life father, Big Meech) and Da’Vinchi as the Flenory brothers, alongside Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, La La Anthony, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, and Eric Kofi-Abrefa.

‘BMF’ was created by Randy Huggins and executive produced by Huggins, Jackson, Heather Zuhlke (who served as showrunner for Season 4), Anthony Wilson, and Anne Clements. With ‘BMF’ now off the slate, Starz’s current roster of original programming continues to evolve. The network still boasts several major titles including ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ and ‘Power Book IV: Force,’ both approaching their final seasons, as well as ‘Outlander’ and its upcoming prequel ‘Blood of My Blood.’

Other projects in various stages of production include ‘P-Valley,’ co-productions ‘Sweetpea’ and ‘The Couple Next Door,’ and new series like ‘Spartacus: House of Ashur,’ ‘Fightland,’ and ‘Power: Origins.’ While ‘BMF’s run has officially reached its conclusion, its cultural imprint and legacy appear far from over. If the planned spinoffs materialize, fans could soon see the Flenory family’s empire reimagined through new characters, timelines, and perspectives. It’ll ensure that the ‘BMF’ world continues to thrive even after the final credits have rolled.