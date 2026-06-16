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Why did Reece Weaver leave DCC? ‘America’s Sweethearts’ star gets emotional while announcing her retirement

Weaver is a prominent social media content creator and has more than a million followers on her Instagram and TikTok.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
A still of cheerleader Reece Weaver (Image Source: Instagram | @reece_christinee)
A still of cheerleader Reece Weaver (Image Source: Instagram | @reece_christinee)

This story contains spoilers for 'America's Sweethearts' Season 3

Reece Weaver is hanging up her pom-poms for good! With the conclusion of 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Season 3, the 2025 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad had to decide whether to return for another season or hang up their uniforms. Since Weaver has been the fan-favorite cheerleader under the spotlight throughout all three seasons of the Netflix docuseries, fans eagerly awaited her decision. Three months after the team's final home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 21, 2025, Weaver showed up alongside her husband, Will Allman, to meet Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell.

As shown in the docu-series, Weaver was overcome with emotion during the meeting, saying, "This is a hard day. But I think I’m going to move on to a new chapter. I’m really excited about it, but it’s been hard to make that decision." She further added, "I owe a lot to you guys because y’all trusted me with this position, this job. It’s been everything and more than I could imagine. But my cup is filled to the brim. And if my absence gives another girl an opportunity for her cup to be filled, then I consider that the greatest honor, leaving and moving forward. And so, that’s my decision." Weaver then hung up her uniform on the rack reserved for cheerleaders who would not return for the following season, commenting, "Not going to look at it for too long." Trammell ultimately embraced Weaver, telling her, "You’ve done a great job and left your mark here."

A still from 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' (Image Source: Netflix)
A still from 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' (Image Source: Netflix)

Although Weaver’s retirement may have surprised some fans, the decision had been building for some time. The cheerleader had been struggling with hip pain ever since the beginning of her final season. Towards the end of the season, things became more difficult after Weaver suffered a high ankle sprain while rehearsing for their Christmas show. As a result of the injury, the cheerleader was sidelined for two games and spent considerable time with the team’s physical therapist to help her return to the NFL. Weaver had an elaborate discussion with Allman before making her retirement public. "The biggest pros for staying are my teammates," she is heard mentioning in a particular scene, "Doing game days, doing appearances and stuff, it’s just so special."

A still of cheerleader Reece Weaver (Image Source: Instagram | @reece_christinee)
A still of cheerleader Reece Weaver (Image Source: Instagram | @reece_christinee)

Despite stepping away from professional cheerleading, Weaver has many other avenues to explore. Owing to her popularity, she has more than 1 million followers on both Instagram and TikTok. She has built a career as a content creator over the last several years and continues to do so following her departure from the team. Weaver continues to share glimpses of her daily life and personal moments with her followers on Instagram. One of her popular segments is 'Floral Friday,' in which she creates floral arrangements for various occasions. Apart from this, she also does several brand endorsements and in-person event appearances. She is still married to Allman, and the couple shared their second wedding anniversary in April. 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' is exclusively available on Netflix

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