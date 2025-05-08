‘American Idol’ Season 27's tribute night skipped its biggest legends — and fans definitely noticed

While Kolbi Jordan sings a great rendition of 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow,' much more was left desired from the other 'American Idol' participants

ABC's 'American Idol' Season 27 is grabbing major headlines with its exceptional lineup of singers and high-stakes competition. With the top 7 now selected, the race to win the title is also getting fiercer. However, amidst all the excitement, the show failed one prominent opportunity, and that is the themed night. While anticipation was mounting high that the theme night episode would deliver some of the season's best moments, unfortunately, it fell flat, and the result was a disappointment.

(L-R) Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Ryan Seacrest attend the 'American Idol' in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola)

'American Idol' recently hosted the Iconic Idol Moment Night, which was aimed at honoring standout performances from past seasons, but the execution left much to be desired. Some contestants elevated the night, like Kolbi Jordan delivering a powerful rendition of 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow,' paying homage to Katharine McPhee without mimicking her staging, and Thunderstorm Artis channeling Haley Reinhart’s haunting 'House of the Rising Sun.' These performances showcased how contestants could respect the show's legacy while creating fresh, standout moments of their own, as per Collider.

However, the night was also muddled with questionable choices that diluted its impact. Filo referenced a Jennifer Hudson moment that happened after her time on the show, missing the opportunity to revisit her iconic 'Circle of Life' performance. Canaan James Hill leaned on a duet from just the previous week rather than diving deeper into Idol's rich past. Slater Nalley and Ché also cited relatively recent and less impactful moments, trying to stretch their connections to 'Idol' history. These inconsistencies highlighted the disconnect between the intended celebration of legacy and the actual song choices, leaving many feeling that the theme, while well-intentioned, fell short of honoring the show’s truly iconic past.

Not only that, many of American Idol's most iconic alumni, like Adam Lambert and Fantasia, were curiously absent from Iconic Idol Moments Night, as contestants instead moved toward lesser-celebrated performances simply because the songs were available. While Mattie Pruitt attempted a Kelly Clarkson classic, her version of 'Because of You' failed miserably, proving that if you can't match the original, you probably shouldn't even try. Meanwhile, big legacy moments, like Lambert’s haunting 'Mad World' or Fantasia's unforgettable 'Summertime,' were completely overlooked. Even the show's defining song, 'A Moment Like This,' went untouched, despite its emotional significance and a clear setup from earlier in the season.

The episode felt like a missed opportunity, with contestants playing it safe rather than creating standout Idol moments. While past legends like the judge herself, Underwood, took vocal risks and created unforgettable moments, like singing 'Alone' on Rock and Roll Night, the current group of contestants, though talented, seem hesitant and too safe in their choices.

Looking ahead, 'American Idol' will stage two nights of Disney-themed performances beginning next week. The Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer-winning creator of Hamilton and Moana, Lin-Manuel Miranda, will serve as the contestants' mentor, as per Billboard. The Disney episodes will also feature double eliminations. On Sunday, May 18, the top seven will be narrowed down to five contestants, and by Monday, May 19, only three will advance to the grand finale.