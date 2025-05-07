An 'American Idol' contestant messed up the lyrics, but fans still had her back for one major reason

Lionel Richie lauded the contestant's performance despite her forgetting the lyrics mid-performance

The stakes are getting higher with each passing episode of 'American Idol' Season 23. As the competition moves into the Top 7, the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to leave a mark. However, amidst fierce competition, one contestant made a major mistake during her performance. Despite this major hiccup, fans couldn't help but rally behind her for her stellar vocals.

During 'American Idol' season 23 on Monday, May 5, the theme of the night was the Judges' Song Contest, where Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan each selected a song for every contestant to perform. The contestants then chose one of the three songs without knowing who picked it, as per American Songwriter. After securing a spot in the Top 8 with her performance of Adele's 'Water Under the Bridge,' Breanna Nix chose to sing Martina McBride's 'Independence Day,' which was Bryan's pick.

Nix's other options were 'The Blessing' and 'Dangerous Woman.' Bryan complimented Nix on her performance, saying her voice had the "Martina McBride purity," which she displayed perfectly. Richie called the performance "out of the stratosphere," while Underwood praised Nix for her recovery after missing a couple of notes. Turns out, Nix forgetting about lyrics mid-performance has also gone unnoticed by the fans, who flocked to X to share their opinion.

A fan said, "Breanna sounds great but it’s a shame she messed up the lyrics! Ugh! Girllllll. I'm still voting for ya!" while another added, "Breanna's strong vocals make up for those misses lyrics tonight. It surprised me though. Nerves will get you." A fan remarked, "I still voted for her as well! Even the big dawgs in the game mess up lyrics!" Another noted, "Breanna got an EASY pick right in her wheelhouse w/ Martina McBride's "Independence Day" and SHOULDN'T be going anywhere (but I STILL HATE THIS EPISODE b/c it ALWAYS DE-VOLVES into a judges' bravado fest rather than concentrating on the CONTESTANTS)."

Notably, along with her stellar performance at her 'American Idol' audition, her introduction as "just a stay-at-home mom" and the appearance of her adorable son Emerson also stole the spotlight. Underwood gently corrected Nix, telling her not to say "just a stay-at-home mom" and reminding her that she has the "most important job." Since that touching moment, Nix's confidence has grown significantly. In an exclusive interview with Parade, the 25-year-old from Denton, Texas, shared her transformation.

"I do feel like I belong now," Nix said. "When I first came into 'American Idol,' I was hoping that I would just get through the audition and not even get to the point of getting a Golden Ticket, but just to make it through that moment. Now that I'm in the Top 14, over every round, I feel like I've learned a little bit more about myself. Believing in yourself is really weird, but it’s a powerful thing. And I'm so happy that I’m finally able to experience it." The birth of her son was the life-changing event that inspired Nix to audition for 'American Idol.' Having always been the "big girl," she realized in the delivery room at 315 pounds that she needed to change her lifestyle to give her son the best life possible. That decision sparked a journey of self-love and growth, showing her she could accomplish her dreams.