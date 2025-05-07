Not even a platinum ticket could save this ‘American Idol’ contestant from elimination — and we see why

With each passing episode, the competition is getting fiercer on 'American Idol' Season 23. The singing reality show, which debuted its new season on Sunday, March 9, 2025, is grabbing major headlines for its talented roster of participants. However, not all contestants have managed to win over viewers. One singer — a clear judges' favorite — was recently eliminated, but fans had long criticized his one-note performances.

(L-R) Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Ryan Seacrest attend the 'American Idol' Judges Photo Call in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola)

The contestant in discussion is 17-year-old Canaan James Hill, who recently got eliminated from the show. However, Hill's journey on 'American Idol' Season 23 was nothing short of controversial. After earning one of the coveted platinum tickets and advancing to the Top 10, the gospel singer initially won over the judges, especially Lionel Richie, with his heartfelt performances and backstory about graduating high school early to pursue preaching, as per Daily Express US.

However, his popularity with the panel failed to garner viewer support, which was further solidified by his elimination. Many fans have taken to social media to voice frustration over what they perceive as underwhelming performances, questioning how he advanced this far and even calling for his removal from the show. The backlash highlights a growing divide between the judges' praise and audience opinion. Recently, fans took to X and expressed their views about Hill's previous performances on X.

A fan said, "#AmericanIdol canaan james hill screams too much for me im sorry but when he yell sings it gives me such a headache. same with kolbi, amanda, and desmond… pls we don’t need to be so loud to get the point across." While another said, "I HATE to compare but the difference btwn Jamal Roberts and Canaan James Hill is Jamal’s ability to make gospel sound more mainstream and crossover into pop music. Canaan(while I love this abt him) is all gospel BUT I don't think the #AmericanIdol audience will embrace this genre."

Another made a tweet and shared, "Keeping it real, this was not great. The out of tune runs are too much. Time for him to go home. He will be a great pastor and gospel singer." While another added, "He was second worst behind Maddie. They told him to do something different and he gospleized Carrie Underwood. Those runs he tries are painful. He looked shocked he didn't make it. So glad." Meanwhile, another said, "100% over the top and overrated. Sings the same song every week. It's not gospel idol! Couldn't even pick an iconic moment like everyone else did."

Now, talking about Hill's elimination, the singer admitted to guest mentor Miranda Lambert that he was extremely nervous about singing his first non-Gospel song on 'American Idol,' choosing Carrie Underwood's 'Love Wins.' In contrast, fellow Platinum ticket receiver Kolbi Jorden surprised viewers by performing Fleetwood Mac's 'The Chain,' aiming to break free from the expectations that she'd stick to R&B classics, as per Entertainment Now. However, despite Hill's best intentions, he failed to secure enough viewer votes to move into the Top 8 and ultimately was eliminated along with Jordan.