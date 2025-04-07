17-year-old preacher's singing was so divine on ‘American Idol’ — Lionel Richie just couldn't sit still

Lionel Richie had one request after watching this aspiring teen preacher praise God on ‘American Idol’

'American Idol' auditionee Canaan James Hill, an aspiring preacher, shocked the judges as he walked and performed his breathtaking rendition of ‘I Need Your Glory’ by Earnest Pugh on Sunday, March 30. 17-year-old Hill, hailing from Texas, definitely didn’t have the energy of a teenager, as even Carrie Underwood prompted, “You do not give off the air of a 17-year-old. You feel mature.” Hill didn’t shy away from his love for God. When asked by Luke Bryan what motivated him to graduate early, his earnest reply was, “So that I can go forth with my gifts and do what God has called and chosen me to do.”

As Hill started his performance, his commanding voice had the attention of all three judges. Both Bryan and Lionel Richie watched with unmistakable smiles, expressions that spoke volumes about the raw, undeniable talent unfolding before them. As Hill continued singing, "Anybody in here need His glory? I need His power." Richie instinctively raised his hand, seemingly moved by the sheer power of Hill’s vocals. Each time Hill repeated the line, "Anybody in here need His glory?", Richie’s hands lifted again, almost as if guided by the music itself. As Hill continued to flaunt his higher vocal range, Bryan visibly got goosebumps as Richie got up from his seat, almost being commandeered by Hill’s vocals.

As Hill’s performance came to a close, Richie walked up to him, gently touched his shoulder, and asked, "Can you do that again?" He further praised Hill for being “blessed.” Richie was visibly taken aback by the performance as he heaved a sigh and walked back towards his seat. A concerned Underwood asked, “Are you okay?” to which Richie simply replied, “No, I am not okay.” However, Richie wasn’t done with his praise just yet, as he went back to show the judges how far away he had pushed his seat as he witnessed Hill’s performance.

Richie was so energized by the performance that even after it ended, he couldn’t stop pacing around the judges’ table, echoing everything Underwood and Bryan had said. Bryan, equally moved, chimed in with a laugh, "When you sing in church, what do people do? Do they just run to the baptism pit, jump in it, and get saved immediately?” As Underwood and Bryan gave their answer as yes, Richie ran towards Hill screaming, “Yes, son!” as he grabbed his hand and pulled him into a warm embrace. Bryan got up from his chair, pointing towards the prestigious Platinum Ticket as he asked, “What are you ready to do, Lionel?” An excited Richie ran towards the Platinum Ticket to pull it out.

Amusingly enough, he couldn’t get it out. After which Bryan came to Richie’s rescue as he pulled out the ticket and handed it to Richie. With a dramatic flair, Richie presented it to Hill, saying, “I present this to you from the heavens above.” The three judges gathered before Hill, clapping and smiling as Underwood added, “There are only three of these that go out.” As he walked off the stage, Hill couldn’t contain his excitement, belting out a high falsetto: “Platinum!”