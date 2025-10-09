Kody Brown reveals heartfelt reason he's moving again in ‘Sister Wives’ sneek peek: ‘My adult children...’

After years of heartbreak and family fractures, the Browns are packing up once again, but this time, the reason runs deeper than anyone expected.

After a long stretch of heartbreak, fractured relationships, and emotional distance, ‘Sister Wives’ stars Robyn and Kody Brown are ready to begin a new chapter. They hope that it will bring peace to a family that’s been through some of its toughest years yet. In a newly released exclusive sneak peek from Entertainment Tonight, the couple opens up about the emotional decision to move once again. It gives fans a closer look at the deep-rooted reasons behind their relocation.

With so many changes in the Brown family dynamic, following Christine, Janelle, and Meri’s decisions to leave the plural marriage, the move represents not just a change in scenery. It’s a symbolic attempt to rebuild and heal what’s left of the family. For Robyn, the move is deeply personal. “The new home for me is like a new beginning, closer to the college, closer to the girls uh church,” she says, her voice reflecting both relief and hope. “I see a lot of future there, which is really great.” To her, this isn’t just about a physical space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

It’s about reclaiming a sense of normalcy and optimism after years marked by emotional strain, family tension, and constant change. Over the last few seasons, viewers have watched as the Brown family splintered under the weight of unmet expectations and growing disconnection. Kody, who once balanced four marriages and 18 children, now finds himself sharing a home only with Robyn. That transition has not been easy for him, and in the clip, he admits that the new home is as much about emotional recovery as it is about starting over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

“Initial draw with the new house is it's a new beginning and it's a place for my kids to come to, but it's almost like a start over. I need a place for truly that is sort of like her room,” Kody explains. “There's a lot of strain relationships amongst me and my adult children. So, this house is simply a new opportunity to invite them here and to potentially enjoy their company here. Even if it's some kind of fantasy, I just want to be able to say, ‘Hey, there's space for you. You can come and visit us.’”

Now in its 20th season, ‘Sister Wives’ remains one of TLC’s most-watched reality shows. As reported by Parade, new episodes of ‘Sister Wives’ air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, with streaming available on discovery+ and Max. As the family looks ahead to what could be their most emotional season yet, fans can expect more honesty, more heartache, and maybe, just maybe, a glimmer of hope that the Browns can still find their way back to each other. Viewers will see Kody and Robyn wrestling not only with their own relationship but with the larger question of whether the Brown family can ever truly come back together.