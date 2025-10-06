'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown urges Robyn to 'move on' — the reason is equal parts surprising and awkward

As the idea of a new wife surfaces, tensions are running high in Kody and Robyn’s relationship

It looks like all is not well in the paradise for Kody and Robyn Brown in 'Sister Wives.' Fans were introduced to the complicated Brown family in 2010, where Kody was in a polygamous relationship with Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. As the seasons progressed, the relationships ran their course, leaving Kody in a monogamous relationship with Robyn. However, the latest episode suggests that trouble is brewing for the duo, where Kody can be seen pushing Robyn to "move on."

A still of Robyn Brown on TLC's 'Sister Wives' ( Image Source: TLC | Sister Wives)

On the Sunday, October 5 episode of 'Sister Wives,' Kody and Robyn's ongoing relationship troubles took center stage. Kody was seen telling Robyn to move on from their monogamous arrangement as tensions rose, as per AL.com. In the premiere of 'Sister Wives' Season 20, they discussed the possibility of adding another sister wife. Kody told Robyn, "I think you and I share something very special, but if it's not duplicatable, it could put us at risk," per TODAY.

A still of Kody Brown on TLC's 'Sister Wives' (Image Source: YouTube | TLC)

While calling their relationship “wonderful,” he noted that introducing another sister wife could alter their dynamic, saying, "Why would we put that at risk? For anything other than...” Robyn interrupted, saying, "A guarantee," which she acknowledges is "not possible," according to PEOPLE. During the conversation, Kody admitted, "There's something I want, maybe more than you do." Robyn, puzzled, asked, "What? What do you mean?" Kody responded, "I don't want to talk about that subject," to which Robyn guessed, "Oh, you're talking about sex."

A still of Kody and Robyn Brown on TLC's 'Sister Wives' (Image Source: YouTube | TLC)

Kody further revealed that his “primary motivation” is driven by physical attraction. Kody admitted, "I'm afraid, at this state in my life, [it] would be just how good-looking she is. I'm not kidding." Robyn responded, "And that would be the very worst reason." He added that he would "want to be able to connect" with a new partner, but Robyn warned, "You don't understand how you're coming across." Kody shrugged and said, "I know, I know. I'm a guy and I don't freaking care."

In a confessional, Robyn playfully remarked that Kody is "just kind of being a bit of a pig right now." The discussion followed the season 20 trailer, which showed Kody telling Robyn that another woman expressed interest in joining their polygamous family. Kody explained, "I got another one of those emails from some woman asking sort of to get to know us for the purpose of joining the family," a revelation that clearly did not please Robyn.