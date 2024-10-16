Why 'American Sports Story' changed Aaron Hernandez's jersey number

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' offers an intimate exploration of disgraced athlete's personal life

Contains spoilers for 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The premiere of FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' emphasizes a clear point. It is evident that Aaron Hernandez (Josh Andrés Rivera) faced a major downfall due to family problems and his struggle with understanding his sexuality. Besides, Aaron's battle with substance abuse worsened his circumstances. Though his friends contributed negatively to his plight, football provided him with some relief.

In addition to depicting Aaron's personal life, the show expertly established his professional journey, where he is seen playing for the New England Patriots. Although it's well known that athletes take their jersey number very seriously, in 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez,' Aaron is seen wearing a different number, which many may interpret as a continuity problem, but in actuality, it has a thematic significance.

Did Aaron Hernandez sell his jersey number in real life?

Josh Andrés Rivera as Aaron Hernandez in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

While 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' frequently takes creative liberties, his jersey number change from 85 to 81 is accurate and happened in real life as well. Aaron's attorney Jose Baez in a memoir, 'Unnecessary Roughness: Inside the Trial and Final Days of Aaron Hernandez,' uncovers significant revelations about the former Patriots star.

Baez shares the story of Aaron selling his No. 85 jersey to Chad Ochocinco for $50,000 when the latter joined the Patriots in 2011 as per Boston.com. Aaron subsequently sent the money to TL Singleton, his cousin's spouse, who reportedly used it to fund a narcotics trade before returning the $120,000 to Aaron.

What does Aaron Hernandez's changed jersey number indicate in 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'?

Josh Andrés Rivera as Aaron Hernandez in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

While most viewers may assume that the change in the jersey number from 85 to 81 is a mistake, it is not and instead demonstrates the maker's remarkable eye for detail. To clarify, 81 was worn by Aaron during his Florida Gators days, which obviously has personal significance for him, and the series uses this transition to indicate his deterioration.

Initially, Aaron's time with the Patriots and wearing 85 is depicted as a new beginning, in which he attempts to create a place for religious activities while distancing himself from his difficult background. However, when he returns to 81, his old habits reemerge, ultimately leading to his downfall. While this may seem like a small detail, it demonstrates respect for Aaron's athletic journey, especially given how important numbers can be in sports.

How to stream 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'?

Josh Andrés Rivera in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

You have several options for viewing 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' on FX. FX is available on YouTube TV for $72.99 a month, with a free trial. Hulu includes FX in all of its packages, which start at $7.99 per month. Hulu also offers a free trial to new and qualifying repeat users.

FX, on the other hand, is available for purchase or rental on Amazon Prime Video. FXNOW is free, but you'll need a cable or satellite TV subscription to utilize it.

