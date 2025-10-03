‘Maxton Hall’ Season 2 trailer teases major trouble for fan-favorite couple, here's everything we know

Prime Video's 'Maxton Hall –The World Between Us' Season 2 will debut on Friday, November 7

In the sea of teen romance drama, Prime Video's 'Maxton Hall: The World Between Us' came like a breath of fresh air in 2024. As Season 2 is slated for a Friday, November 7, debut, fans' anticipation is mounting. With Ruby Bell's (Harriet Herbig-Matten) Oxford dreams uncertain and the tragic demise of James Beaufort's (Damian Hardung) mother, things spiral out of hand for the protagonists, making fans eager for Season 2.

A still of Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten from 'Maxton Hall: The World Between Us' (Image Source: Prime Video | @maxtonhall)

On Thursday, October 2, Prime Video released the trailer for the 'Maxton Hall' Season 2. The German series, based on Mona Kasten's bestselling books, promises more twists and turns, as per People. The trailer opens with Ruby thinking, "Some dreams are so beautiful that you want to stop time." However, her mood shifts when she sees a drunk James kissing Elaine (Eli Riccardi) at a party.

Ruby heartbreakingly warns, "Sometimes one second is enough to turn them into a nightmare." In the trailer, Lin (Andrea Guo) tells Ruby, "You had a life before James Beaufort, and you'll have one after James Beaufort," as he struggles with his mother's death and refuses to give up on Ruby. A teary-eyed James apologizes, saying, "I'm forever sorry." Meanwhile, Lydia (Sonja Weißer) reminds her brother that he and Ruby are from two different world,s and their father, Mortimer (Fedja van Huêt), sternly warns James, "Stay away from this girl forever." Despite the obstacles, the chemistry between Ruby and James remains undeniable.

As the trailer closes, Ruby seems to encourage taking risks, saying, "If you have a definite goal in life, and nothing in the world would stop you from getting it, then you mustn't give up." Produced by Germany's UFA Fiction, the show follows the on-off romance of British public school students Ruby and James. Season 2 premieres globally on Friday, November 7, with three episodes, with new episodes releasing weekly until the finale on Friday, November 28, as per Deadline.

'Maxton Hall' Season 1 was a major success, reaching the top spot on Prime Video charts in over 120 territories and becoming the streamer’s biggest original before being surpassed by the film Culpables. 'Maxton Hall' Season 2 features returning and new cast members, including Sonja Weißer, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huêt, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, Frederic Balonier, Riccardi, and newcomers Dagny Dewath, Proschat Madani, Anna Lucia Gustmann, Basil Eidenbenz, Laura de Boer, and Kiro Ebra, with Gina Henkel in a recast role. The season is directed by Martin Schreier, with executive producers Markus Brunnemann and Ceylan Yildirim. Yildirim also serves as head writer, joined by Juliana Lima Dehne and Marlene Melchior in the writers’ room. Valentin Debler returns as producer, with production support from the German Motion Picture Fund.