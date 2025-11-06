Meghan Markle makes her acting comeback after 8 years since ‘Suits’ — here’s all we know about her new role

Meghan Markle steps back in front of the camera for the first time since ‘Suits,’ but her new Amazon comedy role comes with a surprising twist.

After stepping away from acting nearly a decade ago, Meghan Markle is quietly making her way back to Hollywood, but with a playful twist. The Duchess of Sussex, best known for her role as Rachel Zane on ‘Suits,’ is set to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming Amazon MGM comedy ‘Close Personal Friends.’ Markle was recently spotted on set in Pasadena, California, on November 5, marking her first on-camera appearance since leaving her acting career behind in 2017.

According to People, the Duchess appeared “relaxed and happy” during filming, greeting cast and crew with warmth and ease. “She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth,” an insider told the outlet, describing the atmosphere as light and friendly. The new film, ‘Close Personal Friends,’ is being directed by Jason Orley, the filmmaker behind ‘Big Time Adolescence’ and ‘I Want You Back.’ The screenplay comes from Isaac Aptaker, known for ‘This Is Us’ and ‘Love, Simon,’ with Orley also contributing to the story’s development. The ensemble cast features an impressive mix of Hollywood favorites.

They include Oscar winner Brie Larson, ‘The Boys’ star Jack Quaid, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ heartthrob Henry Golding, and ‘Emily in Paris’ lead Lily Collins. While details about the film’s storyline remain mostly under wraps, People reports that the plot revolves around a couple who unexpectedly befriends a famous pair during a trip to Santa Barbara. It sets the stage for a series of comedic and heartfelt misunderstandings. Markle’s appearance is said to be brief, with sources confirming that she’ll be playing herself in a small but memorable role.

More stars have recently joined the project, according to Deadline. The ensemble now includes Natasia Demetriou (‘What We Do in the Shadows’), Anna Konkle (‘PEN15’), Melissa Villaseñor (‘Saturday Night Live’), Patti Harrison (‘I Think You Should Leave’), Jack Shalloo, and Dustin Demri-Burns (‘Stath Lets Flats’). However, much like the main cast, the characters they’ll portray remain a mystery. This return to set marks a surprising moment for Markle, who has spent the past 8 years focused on philanthropic work, producing projects through her and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions, and building her lifestyle brand.

While her part in ‘Close Personal Friends’ may be small, the cameo signals a lighthearted re-entry into the entertainment world. Amazon MGM has not yet announced a release date for ‘Close Personal Friends,’ and representatives for Markle have declined to comment on her involvement. Still, given the film’s A-list cast and intriguing premise, fans can expect buzz to build as production continues in the coming months. For now, Markle’s quiet yet notable return to acting feels like a full-circle moment. It’s a nod to her ‘Suits’ roots, but with the confidence and self-awareness of someone who’s lived far beyond the spotlight of scripted television.