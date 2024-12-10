Who will win 'The Voice' Season 26? NBC competition set to crown its next winner

Here's our prediction on who will win 'The Voice' Season 26

'The Voice' Season 26 is now completely in America's hands. The top five performers who were voted through from last week's Semifinals performed on Monday, December 9's live finale, hoping to hear their names announced when this season concludes on the 2024 TV schedule.

Rookie coach Michael Bublé had two singers left, while Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani each had one artist left. On Monday night, they sang two songs, one uptempo and one ballad. Viewers were treated to a night of fantastic music, but which contestant performed enough to win the grand prize? In the Blind Auditions, all four of 'The Voice's coaches competed for each of the five finalists, ensuring that Season 26 would feature another Four-Chair Turn winner. Surprisingly, there were no country acts in the finale. America has a serious decision to make.

Michael Buble had two cards to play in 'The Voice' Season 26 finale (Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

1 singer outshined competitors in 'The Voice' Season 26 finale

According to his performances on Monday, Sofronio Vasquez, a member of Michael's crew, delivered two critical performances that seemed essential for his journey. Despite Jennifer Hudson throwing a shoe at him, he has remained reliable throughout the season.

Michael may have pointed out the writing on the wall during the Blind Auditions when he said, "This show was named after you, 'The Voice'." When Sofronio decided to join Michael's team, Reba told Gwen that Michael could have just won the show. We absolutely believe that he ought to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

After Sofronio reworked Sia's "Unstoppable," all four coaches were standing. It seemed like a battle song, which is precisely what you should do in the finals, as Michael claimed.

Sofronio's tone is easy, and he displayed some very incredible runs. He played 'The Greatest Showman' song 'A Million Dreams' in his second song, which offered us more of that struggle. It's safe to say that the people in the studio weren't the only ones moved, as the artist was so overwhelmed with emotion that he could barely finish the song's final phrase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

'The Voice' coach Michael Buble may be banking on rookie coach's luck

Regardless, we believe Michael might win a rookie season title, and if one of his artists succeeds, he would become just the fourth new 'The Voice' coach to win on their first try, joining Niall Horan, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson. Adam Levine, who won the first season of the show, is not included in that. However, when 'The Voice' Season 27 airs in 2025, Michael will get the opportunity to observe the Maroon 5 singer's coaching method up close.

'The Voice' coach Michael Buble (Instagram/@nbcthevoic)

When will 'The Voice' Season 26 finals result air?

On Tuesday, December 10 at 9/8c, NBC will broadcast a live episode of 'The Voice' Season 26 Finale. The Season 26 Finale episodes will be streamed on Peacock the following day if you were unable to catch the live show or just want to revisit the incredible lineup of performers.