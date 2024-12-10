'The Voice' Season 26 Finals: Danny Joseph may fail to deliver back-to-back wins to Queen Reba McEntire

Danny Joseph should stick to playing the guitar following underwhelming 'The Voice' Season 26 finale performance

In order to compete for the crown, the top five artists on 'The Voice' Season 26 sang a ballad and an upbeat song in front of coaches Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and Gwen Stefani on December 9. However, Danny Joseph's two completely different performances on stage made us wonder if Team Reba might not have a chance to win this year.

Danny's appearance in the final round of 'The Voice' is so ridiculous it's amusing. We don't understand how Danny made it to the final; if we wanted to hear shouting, we'd contact our exes.

Danny Joseph's guitar takes over in 'The Voice' Season 26 finale

Danny gave us a lot of the roar that has made him so famous when covering Luke Combs's "Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma." He also showed us a little bit of his range. Even though he is an amazing showman, he didn't put on as much of a show here as he should have in order to qualify.

Perhaps he was caught behind his guitar?

Danny "has it all," according to Gwen, and the final note "was amazing." Reba claimed that Danny "never, ever disappoints me" and that she feels like a proud mom. His coach had previously stated that they both enjoy the "swampy sound."

He disappointed us; he had a fantastic voice, but his performance was only above average.

Danny Joseph failed Amy Winehouse in 'The Voice' Season 26 finale

From the beginning, Danny's Amy Winehouse rendition had us captivated. Then—well. He kind of lost us after that. It seemed strained rather than natural when he worked in his trademark boisterous shout.

Snoop spoke to him as a "superstar" and remarked, "I love the way you always put a twist on records." When it works, we do too.

Extravagant is Danny's strongest suit, yet this ballad prevented him from letting loose naturally. After singing for the Instant Save in the Semi-Finals, he was probably a long shot anyway.

America should just give Danny the victory, Reba exclaimed. Not so soon, perhaps?

Danny Joseph is aiming for Country votes

The Danny songs are pleasant, but we would want to express that this is not Reba's season of consecutive victories and that we miss Katie O, who would have been a highlight of the 'The Voice' Season 26 finale. We're sorry, but Danny's voice isn't that amazing; it's too loud, gruff, and crude, and it sounds the same in all of his songs.

As we've already stated, Danny's singing is of no use to us. Is he now attempting to win over the Country votes? He should just stick to the guitar.

