Why is John Legend not returning to 'The Voice'? The real reason behind his exit

John Legend has been one of the most loved judges from ‘The Voice’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: John Legend has announced that he is not coming back to 'The Voice' for Season 26, and that's because he feels that he will have to concentrate a bit more on his music. He has been a coach on the show since Season 16 in 2019 and has now decided to focus more on performing and traveling.

In a statement, John said that it's going to be a live concert-heavy year and he's got tons of shows within the US and abroad; therefore, he cannot commit to coaching this season as he said with 'The Voice.' However, John also said he was looking forward to the new coaches arriving, in the form of Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé, which may bring exciting new energy to the competition. He hasn't closed the door on coming back in the future, so one can hope to see him on 'The Voice' again someday.

How long was John Legend on ‘The Voice’?

The US series of 'The Voice' has had several seasons. Season 16 began in February 2019 with John Legend on the panel. John Legend stuck it out for a couple of seasons, and the public grew to love him for being in-depth about being a coach. In total, John appeared on the show for seven seasons. During his time on 'The Voice', John served as a judge to many talented contestants and guided a few winners. Leaving after Season 25, John teased that he might come back, but his music career and touring schedule have to collaborate well with the show.

Niall Horan, Reba McEntire and John Legend join 'The Voice' Season 24 red chairs (Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

John Legend wants ‘The Voice’ to introduce new coaches

John Legend has always wanted to see fresh faces being taken on as coaches on 'The Voice'. Now that he just left with the end of Season 25, he believes it is high time the show evolved by inducting new coaches with different experiences and views. He had been on the side for bringing a change in the composition of the panel of coaches so that the competition doesn't become monotonous for those who take part in it.



Legend admitted that new coaches may bring about new energy, ideas, and styles into the show, which would help aspiring artists. He said, "My stand resonates with the history of the show, which has regularly changed coaches for maintaining interest and variety."

'The Voice' judge John Legend (YouTube/@thevoice)

How much does John Legend earn per season of ‘The Voice’?

John Legend's estimated salary for his work on 'The Voice' reveal that he draws in as much as $13 million to $14 million annually. Based on six seasons on the show, Legend has banked at least $78 million, provided he earned only $13 million annually. The show defines his popularity, including the value the reality smash competition received by having a successful coach like him.