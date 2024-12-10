'The Voice' Season 26 Finals: Live-band impacts Sofronio Vasquez's 'title-winning' performance

Sofronio Vasquez took on Michael Buble's every single piece of advice to deliver a promising performance

Things were going really well for new coach Michael Bublé heading into December 9's 'The Voice' Season 26 finale. Sofronio Vasquez put on the sort of display that would win the contest for both himself and his coach when it mattered most.

On Monday night, host Carson Daly gave a preview of Sofronio's incredible performances. He disclosed that he did not receive a turn at his tryout a couple of seasons prior. As he pictured himself winning the show, the singer started crying. His goal is to support his family in the Philippines.

Sofronio Vasquez played the part to fit into Sia's hit

Sofronio presented a strong argument for his victory in Season 26 on Sia's mega-hit, which his coach had "Motown-ized." He sang like a man possessed on the choruses, and he handled the fast-paced sections as though he knew Sia as a third language. He even made a move!

His coach exclaimed, "What the hell?" before implying that his mild-mannered competitor had changed into Superman on stage, much like Clark Kent did.

Sofronio Vasquez gave a tear-jerking performance in 'The Voice' Season 26 finale

Sofronio returned with an ode to music. Before sobbing at the very end, he gave a heartfelt performance of "A Million Dreams" from 'The Greatest Showman'. On this number, Sofronio sounded amazing, pun intended. It seemed absurd to believe that we were witnessing a dental hygienist, since he appeared so at ease in the limelight. What a remarkable demonstration of control, range, and pure passion.

After that, Snoop Dogg declared, "You're big-time." Michael said, "I need to borrow Reba's Kleenex." We choked up along with Sofronio.

Sofronio Vasquez was let down by technical issues in 'The Voice' Season 26 finale

Sofronio certainly wants to win. And he gave his best. From communicating with the audience and the camera. This includes some of the dancing routines. This is an artist, and this show was created for him.

We were apprehensive when Michael mentioned that they were altering the speed of this fantastic song. But Sofronio did an excellent job, and the music complemented his voice beautifully.

He digested the lyrics and let them out, with wonderful phrasing and properly timed explosive moments. It was like a coronation song. Broken endings are so beautiful. However, that arrangement was terrible. His voice was amazing, but the arrangement did not give at all.

Sofronio's second song choice does not appeal to us. The band had overcome him. They used to do this frequently and are now doing it again.

So unfortunate. He was excellent, but he had the potential to shine much more.

Watch 'The Voice' on Tuesday, December 10 at 9 PM ET/PT on NBC to find out who will win Season 26. Streams on Peacock the next day.