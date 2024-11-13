'The Voice': How mega mentor Jennifer Hudson outshines current coaches panel

'The Voice' Season 26 featured two mega mentors, Jennifer Hudson and music legend Sting

'The Voice' Season 26's knockout round invited legendary Jennifer Hudson as a mega mentor to help aspiring singers elevate their performance. Both contestants as well as the viewers have felt the impact of Jennifer's persona. Additionally, the NBC show viewers couldn't help but wish for her to return to the coach's chair. Jennifer brings a unique yet highly effective approach compared to the current panel, which includes Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, and Michael Bublé. The current coaches often lean into softer, more encouraging praise while Jennifer's approach is refreshingly direct.

Jennifer helped the contestants grow better with constructive feedback that cuts to the heart of a contestant’s performance, rather than just offering praise. Fans had hoped Snoop would be more direct in calling out contestants' mistakes, but he, too, embraced the laid-back dynamic of the coaching team. Jennifer has previously served as a coach in Seasons 13 and 15 and proved that she is a force to be reckoned with, never hesitating from speaking her mind. Additionally, she provided tough love when needed. The NBC show has been losing its charm recently and bringing Jennifer to the judge's chair would definitely add a fresh wave of excitement and authenticity to the singing competition. Additionally, Jennifer's sharp insights and unwavering honesty would only elevate the entire competition.

'The Voice' Season 26 star Jennifer Hudson has previously served as a coach in Seasons 13 and 15 (Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

Jennifer Hudson reflects on returning to 'The Voice'

'The Voice' star Jennifer Hudson has recently shared her excited reaction to her return to the NBC show. Although she wasn't able to grace the coaches' chair, she seemed to be thrilled to be mega mentor. In a heartfelt video posted to her social media, Jennifer shared that it was her dream to be back on 'The Voice'.

The NBC show star further claimed that it fells like she never left the show adding, "It's so goo to see all the faces of my Voice family." She captioned the video, "So excited to be back with my @nbcthevoice family as a Mega Mentor for this season's Knockouts!"

'The Voice' star Jennifer Hudson joins legend Sting as co-mega mentor

'The Voice' star Jennifer Hudson was joined by the singing legend Sting. The duo brought their decades of experience to help the aspiring singers toward their strongest performances. This dynamic duo has promised to elevate the contestants' performances and their influence was evident in the Knockout premiere. As the competition gets more intense ahead of the playoffs, the contestants are expected to get more valuable insights from the mentors.

The aspiring singers were fortunate to receive invaluable feedback and mentorship from two of the music industry's most powerful voices. Jennifer and Sting's combined presence has added a unique blend of energy to the NBC show. The singers have offered diverse musical insights and seasoned perspectives. Additionally, the mega mentors notably deepen the contestants' growth while enhancing the experience for both the performers and the audience alike.

'The Voice' mega mentor Jennifer Hudson helped aspiring singers (NBC)

'The Voice' Season 26 episodes air on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM ET. The episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.