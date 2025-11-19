Who will win ‘DWTS’ Season 34? Here are our predictions after a game-changing Week 10

From Robert Irwin’s near-perfect season to Jordan Chiles’ Olympian precision, the semifinals are shaping up to be a showdown

As 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 draws nearer to its semi-final stages, there are six couples who remain in the competition. While Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach compete among themselves, only one couple among them shall have the distinct honour of lifting this year's Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Hello Magazine recently released a report naming the potential winner for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34, and here's everything you need to know.

The past week on 'Dancing with the Stars' was themed in keeping with the long-running ABC show's 20th birthday. The tenth week, however, has been dedicated to the memory of the late great musician Prince, and the contestants will be required to deliver their dance performances to the tune of several popular tracks by the late star. When it comes to the season's winner's predictions, it is clear that Robert Irwin has the odds stacked in his favour and has the highest chance of scoring a win. For instance, he has consistently positioned himself at the very top, or near the top, of the leaderboard since the first week.

On the other hand, the programming decision to have Irwin perform last in week 10 might also be construed as a subtle indication of his victory, since the winners are typically supposed to perform last in the ballroom. Moreover, Irwin has the added advantage of having a close relative who won the Mirrorball trophy in the past. Irwin's sister, Bindi Irwin, won the competition back in 2015, dancing alongside Derek Hough.

Moving on, Chiles is the second contender with a shot at the trophy. He is an Olympian himself, having represented Team United States in gymnastics. Although he was able to crack the top spot in the first week, his prediction rate dropped to 5% in the subsequent weeks. The third place in the list might be consigned to Hendrix. Nevertheless, her chances have diminished since she was forced to take a week off from the competition due to injury.

While the contenders are eagerly eyeing to top the leaderboard, the ABC show will make sure that it's no easy feat. 'Dancing with the Stars' has recently confirmed that each competing couple would have to dish out two dance performances, with one comprising a dance routine that was previously executed this season and another one featuring a new dance style. The popular dance reality television show airs new episodes every Tuesday at 8 PM E.T. on ABC. For those among the audience who do not have access to cable television, several direct-to-TV platforms such as FuboTV and Sling offer viable alternatives.