‘SWAT’ spinoff gets major filming update as ‘Exiles’ casts Freddy Miyares, Zyra Gorecki and three others

'S.W.A.T.' will soon be back with its spinoff 'Exiles' led by Shemar Moore

Sony Pictures Television has officially announced the star cast of its highly anticipated 'S.W.A.T.' spinoff series. According to a report by Variety, Shemar Moore will be reprising his role as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in the 10-episode sequel series titled 'S.W.A.T. Exiles.' Along with Moore, the new series will also feature Lucy Barrett, Adain Bradley, Zyra Gorecki, Freddy Miyares, and Ronen Rubinstein. It has been reported by the media outlet that Kevin Tancharoen, well-known for his work on hit television shows like 'Mortal Kombat: Legacy,' 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,' and 'The Book of Boba Fett,' will direct the first episode of the series.

The official logline for the new show reads, “After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson (Moore) is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.” At the time of writing, Sony Pictures Television hasn't revealed the release date for 'S.W.A.T. Exiles.' However, the filming for the spinoff series kicked off in August 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S.W.A.T. (@swatcbs)

The news about the casting of 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' comes just a day after Sony announced that 'S.W.A.T.' stars Jay Harrington and Patrick St. Esprit will be making guest appearances in the 'Exiles' plot. For the unversed, let us share with you that Harrington and St. Esprit played the roles of Sergeant David “Deacon” Kay and Commander Robert Hicks throughout the original eight-season run at CBS, and now they will be seen in the 'Exiles' pilot episode.

During his June 2025 interview with TVLine, Harrington revealed that he had no idea about the upcoming spinoff series 'S.W.A.T. Exiles.' Then, Harrington quipped, "Not at all. Because of the way things had happened over the years with [S.W.A.T.] being cancelled, coming back, I had the thought, “OK, we could come back.” There’s a chance, you never say die, especially with the streaming world and such. My choices in my head were that, or it’s over. I did not have a spin-off on my bingo card, for sure."

Harrington added, "Shemar reached out to all of us to say, 'This is what’s going on…, and, you know, there’s talk that they’ll reach out to us about stuff. He wanted to be the one to tell us, and say 'your reps will find out shortly.' That’s when I told my reps, and they had no idea." Elsewhere in the interview, Harrington stated that he was open to seeing where his character Deacon could go in the upcoming spinoff series. Harrington went on to say, "You know, you never say never, you never close any doors. I’d be interested to see if that’s the direction they go, and, 'How do they do that?' That would certainly play a part. I’ve also had a great time directing over the years and, and I’ll be open to that possibility if that call [to direct] comes as well. You never say never."