‘Dancing with the Stars’ has some bizarre rules that prove there’s more to it than twirls and sequins

"This is like Willy Wonka's golden ticket," revealed former executive talent producer of 'Dancing with the Stars,' Deena Katz

Rules and regulations are the backbones of any talent show, ensuring that things go smoothly without any hiccups. While one of the most talked-about directives in 'Dancing with the Stars' is the lift rule, it is not the only regulation that contestants must follow. To maintain fair competition, the makers of the show have established a list of terms and conditions that cover various aspects of the performances to ensure fairness across all competitors.

In Hollywood, 'Dancing with the Stars' is considered a valuable career boost, with many celebrities eager to join. However, producers carefully select only the most compelling stars. As former executive talent producer Deena Katz told Slate, "For your marketing, for your career, this is like Willy Wonka's golden ticket." In addition, 'Dancing with the Stars' casting is a strategic mix, as revealed by Katz.

Some celebrities are chosen because the thought of them dancing is funny (like Bill Nye or Von Miller), others for nostalgia (Jennifer Grey, Ralph Macchio), and a few are picked for their relevance in current news. Katz also includes unexpected wild cards like Buzz Aldrin or Nancy Grace. "Every season is like making the best dinner party ever," Katz said. She further remarked, "This show would be so boring if it were always 12 actors and some Disney kids." Ideally they're people who can laugh at themselves. ("Otherwise the show gets too intense.")

Additionally, being a fan of 'Dancing with the Stars' can also maximize a celebrity's chances of being cast, as producers prefer stars who are genuinely excited about the show and likely to have a positive attitude. Once cast, though, stars must keep it secret. During early rehearsals, even face shields were used in Season 31 to hide their identities from the paparazzi. Some celebrities are also cast as backups on 'Dancing with the Stars' in case others drop out; for instance, David Carradine was on standby in case Master P didn't show, as per Good Housekeeping.

Moreover, the show also has no official age limit. The youngest contestant ever was 14-year-old Willow Shields, and ABC even created a junior spin-off for young stars and celeb kids. Furthermore, on 'Dancing with the Stars,' producers select both the music and the themes for each performance. While professional dancers can suggest songs early in the season, producers make final decisions to coordinate across all couples.

In addition, stars on 'Dancing with the Stars' are paired with professional dancers through a thoughtful, strategic process. Showrunner Rob Wade explained to E! News, "It's based on height, build, personality, and compatibility." He stressed that chemistry matters deeply, saying, "We don't pair people who aren't going to get on. It's too intense. It's not like The Bachelor or something; we couldn't do that. That would just be a miserable experience for the celebrity, for us, and for the viewer." Wade even admitted, "Quite frankly, we have made that mistake pairing people up who didn't get on so well."