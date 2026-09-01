‘Off Campus’ breakout star joins Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’

A breakout star from 'Off Campus' has landed a role alongside Sydney Sweeney in 'The Housemaid’s Secret', with Paul Feig directing the Lionsgate thriller.

The upcoming sequel to ‘The Housemaid’ is expanding its cast, with ‘Off Campus’ breakout Stephen Kalyn joining Sydney Sweeney for ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’. The Lionsgate thriller will also feature Kirsten Dunst, Brittany Snow and Paul Anthony Kelly, with Paul Feig directing. The upcoming movie brings Millie back as she takes on another housekeeper job, this time for a woman she is never permitted to see. What initially appears to be another opportunity soon becomes much more disturbing when Millie discovers what is hidden behind a locked door.

The discovery threatens to expose secrets that are even darker than those Millie has been carrying herself. The film is based on Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’, the second book in the series. Rebecca Sonnenshine, who adapted the first movie, is returning to write the screenplay for the sequel. Details about Kalyn’s character are being kept under wraps.

Sydney Sweeney as Millie Calloway in a still from 'The Housemaid' — (Image Source: YouTube | Lionsgate Movies)

Sweeney returns as Millie, while Dunst, Snow and Kelly expand the cast for the new chapter. Feig is directing from Sonnenshine’s screenplay. The production team includes Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures, Laura Fischer of Pretty Dangerous Pictures and Feig. Sweeney is also producing through her Honey Trap banner. Carly Elter, Alex Young and Kaylee McGregor are among the other producers and executive producers attached to the project.

Kalyn has been building momentum across television, with ‘Off Campus’ serving as his breakout role. The actor has also appeared in projects including ‘Gen V’, ‘Cruel Intentions’ and ‘Motorheads’. His casting in ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’ gives him a role in a major Lionsgate franchise while he continues to expand beyond his television work. The sequel follows the strong theatrical performance of the original movie, which arrived in December 2025. ‘The Housemaid’ starred Sweeney alongside Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

A still of Stephen Kalyn in New York — (Image Source: Instagram | @stephenkalyn)

As reported by Deadline, the thriller earned $126.4 million domestically and reached $400.5 million worldwide, making it a significant box-office success and setting the stage for Millie’s next story. ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’ will continue that story with Sweeney back at the center, while Kalyn joins an increasingly high-profile ensemble.