'Grey’s Anatomy' star joins Henry Cavill in 'Highlander' reboot alongside three new cast additions

The upcoming action-fantasy film will be directed by Chad Stahelski, known for the 'John Wick' series

The star cast of the Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming 'Highlander' remake is growing. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, four new faces have joined the cast of the forthcoming film, which stars Henry Cavill in the titular role. Newcomers who have come on board for the highly anticipated remake of the 1980s cult classic include Siobhán Cullen, Jun Jong-seo, Nassim Lyes, and Kevin McKidd. The other cast members who will be appearing in the upcoming film include Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Irons, Djimon Hounsou, Max Zhang, and Drew McIntyre.

As per the media outlet, the action-fantasy film is being helmed by Chad Stahelski and is scheduled for a theatrical release. Originally, production of the film was supposed to begin this fall, but things got delayed after Cavill suffered an injury during pre-production. Now, the star cast is expected to start filming in early 2026. In case you're wondering, Cavill will play the role of immortal warrior Connor MacLeod in the film.

Speaking of the other cast members, not much is known about McKidd's character in the upcoming 'Highlander' film. When we talk about McKidd, he has little experience in the fantasy genre. Previously, McKidd played the role of Poseidon in the 2010 fantasy film 'Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.' In addition to this, McKidd has also lent his voice to Lord MacGuffin in Pixar's 'Brave' and the Mandalorian warrior Fenn Rau in 'Star Wars Rebels.' McKidd is well-known by fans for essaying the character of Dr. Owen Hunt in 'Grey's Anatomy.'

On the other hand, Cullen will be playing the role of a police psychiatrist who discovers the existence of immortals and wants to help Cavill's character, MacLeod. In the past, Cullen has appeared in Netflix's 'Bodkin' and Hulu's 'Obituary.' Meanwhile, Jong-seo's character will be a part of the Watcher sect, and Lyes will be an immortal individual who is after MacLeod. Jong-seo's film credits include 'Burning,' 'The Call,' 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon,' and 'Nothing Serious' among many others. Lyes, who is a French actor of Algerian heritage, starred in the Netflix film 'Under Paris', which emerged as the second most popular non-English movie of all time.