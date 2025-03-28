Tom Holland looked uncomfortable when Graham Norton confronted him with a strange photo

Tom Holland has faced several embarrassing moments on his movie sets and in several talk shows and interviews.

During his appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show,' Tom Holland was taken aback by a question posed by the host, which left him shocked. Norton, who is known for having a fun and playful nature, made the celebrity squirm in his seat, proving his interviews are never predictable. Celebrities appearing on the popular talk show are well aware that anything about their life might come up during the interview. While promoting 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on the show, Holland was left speechless when Norton revealed a mysterious photo, instantly putting him in an awkward spot.

Showing him a picture on the studio screen, Norton mockingly asked, "I don't want to pry, but I saw this picture earlier. What's that?" Holland seemed shy to answer this and said, "Let me take these glasses off so I can see it. Oh, do you know what that is?" Norton said, "I think I do." However, the Spider-Man actor laughed and said, "Next question." The host asked again, "What is it?" But Holland’s answer remained the same as he said, "You know, I don't know." Norton then smoothly moved on from the topic. The object in the picture isn’t immediately clear, but YouTube commenters had plenty of wild guesses.

One YouTube user guessed, “That, my friend, is a 'Mary Poppins Returns' umbrella given out at certain locations around the UK. I have one, too. It is even more authentic than the 50-pound version Disney sold, and it was free.” Another one similarly guessed, “For those asking for what it is, it’s a name-brand umbrella, and that’s the handle of it. It’s just extended and not compact.” A third person claimed, “Whatever it is, the obvious insinuation is that it's something sexual; otherwise, nobody would be laughing, right?”

Another YouTube user chimed in with a similar guess and said, “Guys, the inside joke is that it looks like a vibrator, but it's actually a massager to relax your muscles after working out. Explaining isn't going to make it easier given the situation, but Zendaya knows the truth, and Henry relates to him.” In the photo, which, according to Holland, was taken during the lockdown, the actor was seen solving a jigsaw puzzle. He revealed that, back then, he lived with his friends, and every evening, they solved puzzles. Holland has attended several interviews over the years, and with each one, fans discover something new about him. One of the sweetest moments of the interview was Zendaya's genuine concern about Holland’s Spider-Man suit not having a zipper. We can only imagine how tough it might have been for him. Holland revealed he solved the problem by inserting a tube through one of the eye holes to drink without taking off his costume, as reported by Pop Sugar.

Meanwhile, during his visit to the 'Zoe Ball Breakfast Show,' Holland was asked to share his most embarrassing on-set moment—and he had a memorable one. The actor went on to reveal that in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' there was a scene where he saved MJ and Ned, swinging them to safety. As they landed, Zendaya was right behind, and when he sat down, he accidentally let one rip—right in front of her. Luckily, the suit was so tight that no one could smell a thing, as reported by Metro.