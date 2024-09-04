Sam McKinney calls out Devin Strader's behavior after dramatic ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 21 finale

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Sam McKinney, a suitor from 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 is opening up about the intense and dramatic finale of Jenn Tran's season of the popular reality dating show. In a surprising turn of events, Jenn Tran and Devin Strader, who were initially seen as a perfect match during their time on the show, ended up getting engaged. However, their engagement took an unexpected twist when Devin ended the relationship over a phone call, leaving viewers and fans in shock.

Sam recently took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the emotional rollercoaster of the finale, commenting on the surprising moments that unfolded between Jenn and Devin. He reposted a post on his Instagram Story that said, "When the worst person you know was actually right." The post featured an image of Sam, to which he responded with, “Hahahah okay this is funny.” In a separate video, Sam was seen sitting in front of his television, hand covering his mouth, clearly engrossed in the dramatic confrontation unfolding between Devin and Jenn. Sam then reposted a message that read, “Always was team Sam and never thought he was the worst (he was actually my top pick). but PROOF HE REALLY WAS KEEPING THE MAIN THING THE MAIN THING.” Sam concluded the post with the caption, “Forever,” indicating his unwavering support.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 contestant Thomas Nyugen calls out Devin Strader after shocking finale

Sam McKinney wasn't the only contestant to openly criticize Devin Strader and his behavior after the conclusion of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 finale.

Another contestant from the ABC dating show, Thomas Nyugen, who faced criticism for focusing on disputes with Devin, shared a photo of Devin on his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Damn. Should’ve kept the main thing the main thing,” alluding to Sam's catchphrase throughout the season. In addition to this, Thomas also posted a video of himself drinking tea and staring intently at the camera, remaining silent.

What happened to Sam McKinney on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

Samuel Paul 'Sam' McKinney, a notable contestant on Season 21 of the popular reality dating series 'The Bachelorette,' captured the audience's attention from the start. At 27 years old, he hails from the picturesque coastal town of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he works as a contractor.

Sam kicked off his journey on the show in an impressive manner, securing the coveted first impression rose, which is traditionally awarded to the contestant who makes the most significant impact during the initial meeting with Jenn Tran. As the season progressed, Sam's demeanor and some of his comments began to raise concerns among both the other contestants and viewers. His behavior, which increasingly appeared questionable, led to growing doubts about his intentions and authenticity.

Ultimately, Sam's journey on 'The Bachelorette' ended in week 6 when Jenn discovered that his actions had been manipulative, leading to his elimination from the competition. This turn of events highlighted the complexities of reality television dating dynamics and the challenges contestants face in forming genuine connections under the scrutiny of cameras and public opinion.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 star Sam McKinney reveals Jenn Tran is 'not his type'

Sam McKinney sparked major controversy when he candidly told Jenn Tran that she was "not his type." This exchange took place during a private conversation where Jenn inquired about his first thoughts on her.

Instead of offering a compliment or expressing interest, Sam bluntly stated, Sam bluntly stated, "This girl is not my type," and revealed that he had nearly decided to leave the show for this reason. Jenn and the audience were taken aback by Sam's statement, which many considered disrespectful and indicative of his lack of genuine interest in understanding Jenn.

Jenn, surprised, asked Sam why he chose to remain on the show if he didn't feel a connection with her initially. Sam attempted to justify his choice by expressing his desire to trust the process and explore the possibility of developing feelings over time.