So… who exactly is Manousos? ‘Pluribus’ just dropped a major twist none of us saw coming

‘Pluribus’ Episode 3 delivers a major twist, revealing Carol isn’t the only one immune to the hive mind

After the jaw-dropping reveal in ‘Pluribus’ Episode 3, the stakes have never been higher for Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn). ‘Pluribus’ Episode 4, written by Gordon Smith and titled ‘Grenade,’ finds Zosia (Karolina Wydra) badly injured in an explosion. But the real shock comes when Carol discovers another person who, like her, is immune to the hive mind. With this new twist in play, fans are left wondering what chaos the latest episode will bring next.

Miriam Shor and Rhea Seehorn in a still from 'Pluribus' Episode 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @plur1busappletv)

Ahead of ‘Pluribus’ Episode 4's release on Friday, November 21, viewers may finally be close to meeting the mysterious second immune survivor. A new exclusive clip shared with Esquire introduces a character played by Carlos-Manuel Vesga, and while the episode hasn't confirmed his identity yet, IMDb lists Vesga as Manousos, the Paraguayan man who, like Carol, is immune to the virus. The new clip paints a bleak, personal image of Manousos.

It’s revealed that he spends his days hunched over a battered radio, meticulously scanning every frequency for the faintest sign of another human voice. But all he ever gets is static. His careful, repetitive actions make it obvious he’s been at this for a long time. A warning notice on his cluttered desk — translated from Spanish to read, “Warning! Payments 30 days late will result in the lock being cut and your belongings removed. No exceptions.”—mirrors Carol’s earlier overdue bills and signals that we’re meeting him exactly as he’s been for months: stuck in his pre-collapse habits, even as the world around him has already crumbled.

But the clip makes it clear he's not just isolated but is also struggling to survive. Surrounded by empty cans and scraps, Manousos eventually reaches into his trash and licks the remaining food from a tin, a disturbing glimpse into his hunger and desperation. His shut-in existence contrasts sharply with the eerily 'happy' hive-mind world outside, making him feel both vulnerable and quietly tragic.

Notably, Google has also added a new Easter egg to celebrate the 'Pluribus.' When you search the show's title, a message scrolls across the screen asking, "What are you searching for, Carol?" The line mimics the all-knowing hive mind from the series, the Joined, who constantly monitor and communicate with Carol, offering instant knowledge and relentless positive reinforcement, as per Mashable. The effect feels eerily similar to an AI chatbot, which makes the Easter egg especially uncanny given that it appears right above Google's AI Overviews and comes from the company behind Gemini, a rival to ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok.