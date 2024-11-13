Who is Kyle Kennedy? 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' omits major plotline

'American Sports Story' fails to address Aaron Hernandez's connection with Kyle Kennedy

As the heartbreaking exploration of Aaron Hernandez's (Josh Rivera) tumultuous life concludes in FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez', questions about the absence of Kyle Kennedy from the show remain unanswered. The final episode is easily the most emotional one of the series since it depicts the final days of Hernandez's life when he realizes what a disaster it has become.

Hernandez is initially the center of attention while in jail, but things quickly take a dramatic turn as he faces homophobic slurs. While the show presented his homosexuality as a factor for his tragic decision to end his life, in reality, a man called Kyle Kennedy admitted to being in a relationship with the former star, yet 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' completely excluded him from the storyline.

Kyle Kennedy claims to have been Aaron Hernandez's lover

Kyle Kennedy claimed that he was involved in a romantic relationship with Aaron Hernandez in prison (YouTube/@cbsboston)

Kennedy has been hogging attention with his bombshell claims about his relationship with Hernandez in jail. The former convict claimed in a REELZ special that he was the NFL player's boyfriend while in jail, as per People. Kennedy further alleged that he and Hernandez shared a cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center.

Furthermore, he remembers Hernandez as fiercely devoted, identifying him as his right-hand guy and close comrade. Kennedy describes how he and Hernandez spent time cooking, listening to music, and taking narcotics together, frequently separating themselves from others in jail. Not only that, but Kennedy also claimed that the duo routinely sold and used narcotics, implying that they had a personal and intimate connection.

Why did 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' omit Kyle Kennedy's plotline?

Josh Rivera in 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (FX)

The finale episode of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' included a character that had a striking resemblance to Kennedy, including his tattoos, but it was just for a scene. The character is shown handing over Hernandez K2, which ultimately leads to the disgraced star making a critical decision, and that's all. There is no mention of a character named Kennedy throughout the show, despite the fact that the makers introduced a fictional character named Chris Taylor (Jake Cannavale) as Hernadez's lover.

So, why was Kennedy excluded from the show? Hernandez's days inside the four walls in the last episode, which is packed with other dramatic aspects such as trial, realizations, and inner turmoil, leave little to no room for Hernandez's connection with Kennedy to develop. Since the creators are aware that the intricate relationship would take more time to establish and that they would not be able to devote time to this connection, I believe it is only fair that they choose not to introduce the storyline at all. Another possible reason might be that it would have been difficult for the makers to confirm Kennedy's claims.

