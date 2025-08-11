Confident ‘Wheel of Fortune’ player smiles through Bonus Round, but misses every answer in awkward moment

‘Wheel of Fortune’ is the game of pure knowledge and guessing, but the way one contestant lost an easy solve had fans confused.

Every episode brings a new intrigue to the die-hard fans of ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ While some contestants have emerged as great players, many have lost it as well. But the way one contestant had the fans confused was an event never seen before. The case in question was noticed on November 26, when Katheryn from Arlington, Tennessee, had almost made it big that night. Interestingly, the lady had won all the puzzles swiftly, making it to the Bonus Round. However, this was when the real pain began.

As per TV Insider, the contestant won the game, racking up $14,176 in cash, a trip to Costa Rica, and barely overtaking opponent Oleh. The outlet also reports the episode involved Ryan Seacrest’s controversial host move of not reminding Oleh to pick a letter during the ‘Food & Drink’ solve. Coming back to Katheryn, she invited her husband of 16 years upon entering the Bonus Round. Moving further, she went on to select three three-word puzzles. The additional letters she selected were “MCDO.” The puzzle read as “‘_RO_EN,’ ‘ORN_E_’ ‘_ _ _CE.’” Interestingly, the player had an odd gesture on the stage of ‘WoF.’ Katheryn burst into a gigantic laugh before the 10-second timer hit. This was also noticed by Vanna White, mirroring some sort of confidence, having a broad smile while standing near the puzzle board.

However, as soon as the rushful timer hit, Katheryn stuttered and spoke only wrong answers. “Orange?” she first guessed for a middle word. “Brown, ground?” were the next wrong answers from the contestant as she tried her best. This, in time, also had White’s smile fade away with the timer running out on Katheryn. After the Bonus Round, the puzzle was filled in to show the correct answers with words, “FROZEN ORANGE JUICE.” This made the former ‘American Idol’ host say, “You were onto something with ‘Orange.’”

Vanna White and Katheryn on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

With the audience moaning loudly and as Katheryn exclaimed, “Juice!” the game of that night concluded. However, this video was later uploaded on YouTube, where several fans jumped in to express their frustration. In the comment section of the social media video, the top comment read, “How could she not get it?!” Another fan wrote, “Idk, she was smiling like she knew it, but she didn’t, I guess.” Another one said, “This is an easy solve."

Looking at the expression Katheryn had made on the show, a fourth comment read, “Her smiling made me think she was going to get it, but apparently not.” “I got orange juice instantly, but ngl i’ve never heard of FROZEN orange juice, so maybe she was caught on that,” another comment read on the YouTube video. A few other fans of the show expressed, “Got this off the RSTLNE. Doesn’t happen very often for me,” and “I’m sorry, Katheryn, you are walking away with $14,176. Congratulations!”