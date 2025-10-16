Jim Carrey in talks to lead Warner Bros' live-action adaptation of 60s classic after coming out of retirement

Colin Trevorrow, director of 'Jurassic World: Dominion,' is expected to helm Warner Bros’ live-action reboot of 'The Jetsons'

It seems like Jim Carrey will be taking us far into the future with his new project. According to a report by Variety, Carrey is currently in talks to star in a live-action feature version of 'The Jetsons.' It has been reported by the media outlet that 'Jurassic World Dominion' director Colin Trevorrow will direct the Warner Bros. project. The script is expected to be penned by Trevorrow and Joe Epstein. At the time of writing, no other details about the storyline of the live-action movie have been revealed. Up until this moment, neither Carrey nor Warner Bros has issued an official statement about 'The Jetsons' live-action adaptation.

For the unversed, 'The Jetsons' made its grand debut on ABC in September 1962. Produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions, the animated sitcom revolves around a futuristic family, including George Jetson, his wife Jane Jetson, their two kids, Judy and Elroy Jetson, robot housekeeper Rosie, and dog Astro. The 1990 film 'Jetsons: The Movie' served as the series finale to the television show.

Later on, numerous attempts were made to revive and bring 'The Jetsons' back to the television screens. In 2003, Adam Shankman began working on a script; however, things never worked out. Then, in May 2007, director Robert Rodriguez entered into talks with Universal Studios and Warner Bros. to film a CGI adaptation of 'The Jetsons,' which turned out to be another failed attempt. In 2017, ABC had shown a green signal to a live-action sitcom version of 'The Jetsons' but failed to execute the project.

Carrey has previously lent his voice to many characters, including Doctor Eggman in the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' film series and the Grinch in the 2000 film 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas.' In recent years, Carrey has made fewer appearances on the screen. During a 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Carrey shared his honest views on retiring from acting. "I'm being fairly serious. It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I'm taking a break," Carrey told the media outlet.

The two-time Golden Globe winner added, "I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like—and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists—I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough." In a December 2024 interview with Comicbook.com, Carrey clarified his retirement comments by saying, "I said I’d like to retire, but I think I was talking more about 'power-resting.' Because as soon as a good idea comes your way or a group of people that you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just—things tend to change."