Who is Jim Carrey’s sister? A look back at 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' star's bond with late sibling

Here's everything you need to know about Jim Carrey's late sister Rita Carrey and the relationship they had

Jim Carrey, the beloved fan-favorite star of 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' and 'The Truman Show', has brought joy to millions through his work. Beyond the limelight, however, the actor has faced personal losses shaping his life. The recent demise of his older sister, Rita Carrey, has left the 62-year-old with only one surviving sibling, Patricia Carrey Fournier.

Rita, a talented radio personality, singer, and songwriter, died peacefully on November 14, 2024, at the age of 68. Her husband, Alex, shared the heartbreaking news through a heartfelt Facebook post, celebrating her vibrant spirit and cherished memories.

Who was Rita Carrey?

Born to Kathleen and Percy Carrey, Rita carved a unique path in the entertainment industry. She was not just known as Jim Carrey’s sister but also as the lead vocalist of 'The Rita Carrey Band', showcasing her love for music. Her talent also extended to radio, where she co-hosted 'The Peet & Reet Show', an engaging program featuring actors, comedians, and artists from various fields.

Rita’s passion for the holiday season was evident in her work as the general manager of the Canadian division at Always Christmas in New York Inc. She spearheaded fundraisers like 'Christmas on the Terrace', supporting local charities in Ontario, including Gillian’s Place, a shelter for abuse survivors. Her contributions to her community reflected her kind and giving nature.

Inside Jim Carrey’s bond with sister Rita Carrey

Jim Carrey shared a close relationship with Rita, often acknowledging her support and warmth. Her social media posts celebrated her brother's comedic brilliance, calling him the "best comedian and actor ever." Rita’s husband, Alex, also shared touching insights into her personality and their relationship. Reflecting on their time together, he said, “Rita was my bestest friend, my lover, and my beautiful wife. Rita always had a loving soul and wanted to help everyone, even total strangers,” as reported by FandomWire. He continued, “We traveled the world and met many people who we consider friends. Rita filled everyone’s heart with joy with every step she took, and I will never forget this beautiful and amazingly talented woman. Goodbye, my lover. Goodbye, my friend. Until we meet again. You really did have the Time of your life. It’s been a wonderful and crazy journey with Rita."

Rita’s love for her family shone brightly in all aspects of her life, from her music to her heartfelt community efforts. To honor her legacy, a candlelight vigil was held on December 7, 2024, in St. Catharines, Ontario. Friends, family, and fans were invited, with donations encouraged to support Gillian’s Place in Rita’s memory.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' is all set to release on Friday, December 20, 2024, in theaters near you!